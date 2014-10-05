Belt, Petit deliver 18-inning win for Giants

WASHINGTON -- When relief pitcher Yusmeiro Petit was allowed to bat for himself in the 15th inning, he figured he was in for a long night on the mound.

He was. And that was a good thing for the San Francisco Giants.

A former starter, Petit allowed just one hit in six scoreless innings out of the bullpen and Brandon Belt hit a solo homer to lead off the top of the 18th against Tanner Roark to give the Giants a 2-1 victory over the Washington Nationals on Saturday in the longest game by time (six hours and 23 minutes) in postseason history.

“That is alright. That is my job,” Petit said of his yeoman effort.

Petit made 12 starts and came out of the bullpen 27 times during the regular season.

He faced 22 batters -- seven less than both starters -- and threw 80 pitches, or 17 less than Giants starter Tim Hudson.

“It was one of the best games I have ever been a part of,” said Giants catcher Buster Posey, who had three hits and had the presence of mind to track down a windblown piece of debris down the third base line while on defense on the windy night. “The job (Petit) did was unbelievable.”

The Giants took a 2-0 lead in the National League Division Series and won a record 10th postseason game in a row. San Francisco can wrap up the series at home Monday in Game 3.

“That was a big win for us,” said Hudson, who gave up one run in 7 1/3 innings. Petit “has been great for us all year.”

Belt, after taking a borderline pitch on the outside part of the plate, launched a full-count offering over the fence in right field for the go-ahead run to silence a crowd after he gone hitless in his first six at-bats.

“It is just awesome. It is a great feeling,” Belt said. “I am just fortunate I was able to experience it. It was really cold out there at one point.”

“The pitching staff did an amazing job. I wanted to do what I could to help the team win. What (Petit) did was amazing. I don’t know you can really say. He just keeps hitters off balance.”

Washington third baseman Anthony Rendon had a franchise playoff-record four hits, but the Nationals were 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position and stranded 11 runners.

Manager Matt Williams also made a decision that will be talked about all winter in the nation’s capital.

After second baseman Joe Panik drew the first walk against Washington starter Jordan Zimmermann with two outs in the top of the ninth inning, the Nationals brought in closer Drew Storen.

The right-hander, who blew Game 5 of the NLDS in 2012 to the St. Louis Cardinals, allowed a single to Posey and then third baseman Pablo Sandoval drove in the tying run with a double down the left field line. But Panik was thrown out at the plate to end the inning on a play that was upheld on a review.

Zimmermann allowed just three hits with one walk for the Nationals as he came within one out of a shutout before he was pulled in favor of Storen.

“What did we decide to take him out? Because if he got in trouble in the ninth or got a baserunner, we were going to bring our closer in,” Washington manager Matt Williams said. “That is what we have done all year.”

Washington second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera was ejected in the top of the 10th after he fanned for the first out. He argued the second and third strikes and then was tossed by home plate umpire Vic Carapazza, who threw out Williams for arguing.

Bench coach Randy Knorr, a veteran minor league manager, took over for Williams.

“I thought the 3-1 pitch was a little up (to Cabrera). Then, of course, he thought the 3-2 pitch was up,” Williams said. “Once he was ejected, I went out there. What I said is between me and the umpire.”

Hunter Strickland, who was called up Sept. 1 from the minors, got the save as he pitched the 18th. Right fielder Jayson Werth lined out to right to end the game with Rendon on first.

Right fielder Hunter Pence had two hits for the Giants.

Rendon hit a sharp grounder past Sandoval at third for an RBI single to give the Nationals a 1-0 lead in the third inning against Hudson.

Zimmermann was coming off a home no-hitter against the Miami Marlins in the last game of the season on Sept. 28. The no-hit drama lasted about five minutes Saturday as Posey, the third hitter of the game, lined a sharp single to center.

The Nationals had won the last 13 games started by Zimmermann, with the last setback coming July 11 in Philadelphia. Zimmermann allowed just one earned run in his last 21 2/3 innings of the regular season but didn’t get a chance to finish what he started Saturday.

“It is a tough group,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. “They don’t quit. They kept fighting.”

NOTES: The scheduled starters for Game 3 on Monday in San Francisco are Washington RHP Doug Fister (16-6, 2.41 ERA) against Giants LHP Madison Bumgarner (18-10, 2.98), who shut out the Pittsburgh Pirates in the wild-card game on Wednesday. ... Chelsey Desmond, the wife of Washington SS Ian Desmond, is expecting the couple’s third child any day. Manager Matt Williams said before Game 2 that Desmond could miss a game. “There is a chance. With those things, you certainly never know. There are off days as well. She is very close. Desi is keeping us well informed of the events going on,” Williams said. ... INF Pablo Sandoval extended his postseason hitting streak of 13 games, the longest current streak in the majors and the longest in Giants history.