Preview: Giants at Padres

The San Diego Padres need to figure out ways to touch home plate more often as they open a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants on Friday. San Diego is tied with the Houston Astros for the fewest runs (45) in the majors and sports a 7-9 record only because the pitching has been solid. San Francisco is tied for first place in the National League West with Los Angeles despite falling to the Dodgers on Thursday.

The Giants have played seven consecutive one-run games – going 4-3 during the stretch – for the franchise’s longest such streak since the New York Giants played eight straight one-run contests in 1910. San Francisco shortstop Brandon Crawford (hamstring) should be back in the lineup after missing two starts and outfielder Angel Pagan (knee) also could return. San Diego third baseman Chase Headley (biceps) has missed consecutive starts but was used as a pinch hitter in Thursday’s 3-1 loss to the Colorado Rockies, providing hope he can avoid going on the 15-day disabled list.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Matt Cain (0-2, 4.00 ERA) vs. Padres RH Tyson Ross (1-2, 3.12)

Cain has a 3.15 career ERA against the Padres but his record is just 7-11 in 31 career starts. He struck out 10 in seven innings and gave up two runs and six hits in a no-decision in his lone 2013 start against San Diego. Cain was a hard-luck loser in his last outing when he gave up one run and four hits in seven innings of last Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Colorado.

Ross excelled in his last start when he allowed one run and six hits in seven innings while defeating the Detroit Tigers. He walked nine in 10 1/3 innings over his first two starts before having superb command against Detroit, striking out seven and walking just one. Ross is 0-2 with a 4.50 ERA in five career appearances (three starts) against the Giants.

WALK-OFFS

1. San Diego has hit just eight homers – three coming from OF Xavier Nady.

2. Giants C Buster Posey is 1-for-17 over the past five games and may not start the opener after taking a foul ball off his shoulder on Thursday.

3. Padres OF Seth Smith is just 2-for-26 against Cain.

PREDICTION: Giants 5, Padres 0