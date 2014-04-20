Preview: Giants at Padres

Tim Lincecum is off to a poor start but perhaps the sight of San Diego hitters will help him get on track when the San Francisco Giants wrap up a three-game series with the host Padres on Sunday. Lincecum is 13-6 all-time against the Padres, including a 148-pitch no-hitter against San Diego last July. The Giants will also be trying to avert a sweep as the Padres won the first two games despite scoring only five runs.

San Diego has scored 50 runs – worst in the majors – but finds itself with a .500 record after winning seven of 10 games. The Padres held the Giants to two runs and nine hits – the San Francisco runs are on solo homers by Brandon Belt and Michael Morse – in the first two games as Tyson Ross and Eric Stults handcuffed Giants’ hitters. San Francisco has lost three straight games and tallied just 13 runs over its last seven games.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Tim Lincecum (0-1, 7.20 ERA) vs. Padres LH Robbie Erlin (1-1, 3.18)

Lincecum has worked five or fewer innings in each of his last two starts and has allowed five homers in just 15 innings. He has struck out 17 and walked just one but opposing hitters are batting .313 against him. Lincecum went 3-1 with a 2.22 ERA in four starts against the Padres last season and has a 2.40 ERA in 26 career outings against the Padres.

Erlin is making his third start of the season and suffered a loss to Colorado in his last outing. He gave up three runs and six hits in 4 2/3 innings against the Rockies while striking out seven and walking one. Erlin gave up two runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings in a no-decision against San Francisco last September.

WALK-OFFS

1. San Diego has allowed just 10 runs over the last five contests.

2. Giants C Buster Posey is 1-for-22 over the last seven games to drop his average to .237.

3. Padres 3B Chase Headley has four homers in 44 career at-bats against Lincecum and OF Seth Smith has gone deep three times in 35 at-bats.

PREDICTION: Padres 4, Giants 2