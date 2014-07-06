Preview: Giants at Padres

The San Francisco Giants are hoping they’ve rediscovered the secret of their early-season success as they head into Sunday’s series finale against the host San Diego Padres. The Giants played loose and displayed plenty of emotion for the first time in weeks in Saturday’s 5-3, 10-inning victory, which snapped a three-game losing streak and marked the team’s first multi-homer effort since June 15. Hunter Pence enters Sunday’s rubber match riding a 10-game hitting streak.

San Diego had its five-game winning streak come to an end Saturday, but the Padres have used solid pitching to go 10-6 over their last 16 contests. Closer Huston Street suffered his first blown save in 24 opportunities as the Padres lost for the first time in 29 games when leading after seven innings. The Giants received a scare when third baseman Pablo Sandoval left Saturday’s game with a left elbow contusion, but X-rays were negative and he’s listed as day-to-day.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), FSN (San Diego)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Tim Lincecum (7-5, 4.06 ERA) vs. Padres RH Jesse Hahn (4-1, 1.95)

Lincecum enters Sunday’s contest riding a 17-inning scoreless streak after he tossed eight frames against St. Louis last Tuesday. The two-time National League Cy Young Award winner is 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA in two starts against San Diego this season, including his second career no-hitter on June 25 in San Francisco. Chase Headley is 13-for-49 with four homers against Lincecum, who is 8-3 with a 2.68 ERA in 15 career starts at Petco Park.

Hahn struck out a career-high nine batters in five scoreless innings against Cincinnati on Monday, and he hasn’t allowed more than two runs in four of his first five starts. “We’re watching this kid develop and liking what we’re seeing,” manager Bud Black told reporters. “We’ve been impressed by his work so far.” The 24-year-old, who was acquired from Tampa Bay during the offseason, faced the Giants on June 24 and earned the win after yielding two runs over six frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Giants are 35-11 when scoring first.

2. San Diego is 19-5 when scoring three or more runs at Petco Park.

3. San Francisco 2B Marco Scutaro (back) is expected to begin a minor-league rehab assignment at Triple-A Fresno as soon as Sunday.

PREDICTION: Giants 5, Padres 2