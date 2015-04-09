Preview: Giants at Padres

After watching the Padres’ anemic offense last season, San Diego fans are understandably excited about Thursday’s home opener against the San Francisco Giants. Outfielders Justin Upton and Matt Kemp are just two of the new faces for the Padres, who will be greeted by a sell-out crowd at Petco Park after dropping two of three in Los Angeles against the Dodgers.

The Padres should be far more productive at the plate compared to last year, but they’ve struck out a major-league-high 32 times through three games. The versatile Yangervis Solarte made his first start at second base Wednesday in place of Jedd Gyorko and figures to see ample playing time as manager Bud Black’s top reserve. Unlike San Diego, the Giants’ bench is limited due to a rash of injuries to everyone from pitcher Matt Cain to outfielder Hunter Pence. San Francisco overcame the injuries to capture two of three at Arizona and could have first baseman Brandon Belt (groin) back in the lineup this weekend.

TV: 6:40 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Tim Hudson (2014: 9-13, 3.57 ERA) vs. Padres RH Ian Kennedy (2014: 13-13, 3.63)

Hudson begins his 17th season fully healthy after having offseason surgery in January to remove bone spurs from his right ankle. The 39-year-old, expected to retire at the end of this season, maintained his reputation as a control artist last year by allowing 34 walks in 189 1/3 innings. Matt Kemp is 8-for-22 with a home run against Hudson, who is 7-4 with a 3.07 ERA in 18 career games (17 starts) against the Padres.

Kennedy is looking to build on a strong 2014 season that saw him record a career-high 207 strikeouts over 201 innings. The 30-year-old is one of three National League pitchers to make at least 30 starts in each of the last five seasons. Kennedy is 9-4 with a 2.52 ERA in 20 career starts against the Giants, but he has struggled to contain Buster Posey, who has 15 hits in 36 at-bats against the Huntington Beach native.

WALK-OFFS

1. Giants RHP Jake Peavy (back) is expected to make his scheduled start in Sunday’s series finale.

2. The Padres are 8-3 in their home openers since 2004.

3. San Francisco’s first 23 games are all against NL West opponents.

PREDICTION: Padres 6, Giants 4