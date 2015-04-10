Preview: Giants at Padres

Even when Tim Lincecum has struggled over the past three seasons, he’s still managed to dominate the San Diego Padres. The two-time Cy Young winner will look to continue his mastery Friday against the new-look Padres, who have dropped three of their first four games.

Lincecum has gone 7-0 with a 2.01 ERA in his last eight games against San Diego, including two no-hitters, but this year’s Padres lineup should be much improved. The Giants spoiled the Padres’ home opener Thursday with a 1-0, 12-inning victory as San Diego’s new outfield of Matt Kemp, Wil Myers and Justin Upton went a combined 2-for-15 at the plate. San Francisco has won three of its first four despite a spate of injuries to players such as Brandon Belt, Matt Cain and Hunter Pence. Belt has missed the last two games due to a strained groin but could be available to pinch-hit as early as Saturday.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Tim Lincecum (2014: 12-9, 4.74 ERA) vs. Padres RH Brandon Morrow (2014: 1-3, 5.67)

Lincecum was relegated to the bullpen last season after posting a 9.49 ERA over a stretch of six starts following the All-Star break. The 30-year-old battled neck pain during spring training and finished with a 6.27 ERA in 18 2/3 innings, but he did enough for manager Bruce Bochy to name the former phenom as the team’s fifth starter. “Timmy looks at this as a new slate, and he’s got a new set of confidence,” Bochy told reporters. “That’s where we are right now.”

The oft-injured Morrow earned a spot in the San Diego rotation after recording a 4.76 ERA in five spring training appearances, including four starts. The 30-year-old, who missed most of the last two seasons due to various injuries, is making his National League debut following three seasons with Seattle and five with Toronto. Morrow made his only previous start against the Giants as a member of the Blue Jays in 2010, when he allowed two runs over six innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Giants OF Nori Aoki is hitting .340 (16-for-47) during a 12-game hitting streak dating back to last season.

2. The Padres have struck out a major league-leading 39 times through four games.

3. Lincecum has held San Diego to one run or fewer in eight of his 16 career starts at Petco Park.

PREDICTION: Padres 7, Giants 4