Preview: Giants at Padres

The odds remain firmly stacked against the San Francisco Giants, but they could build a little more intrigue Wednesday with another win over the host San Diego Padres. The injury-plagued Giants have won 10 of their last 15 to pull within six games of the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West with 12 contests to play.

If the Giants are going to make next week’s four-game series against the Dodgers matter, they’ll need to continue to win without Brandon Belt and Juan Perez, who is out due to an oblique injury. Belt will meet with a concussion specialist on Wednesday and likely is out for the season, which means catcher Buster Posey will continue to see regular playing time at first base. Posey was a late scratch on Tuesday due to hip and back soreness, but he’s expected to start at first on Wednesday and catch Madison Bumgarner in Thursday’s series finale. San Francisco, which is playing without Hunter Pence (oblique), Joe Panik (back) and Andrew Susac (wrist), have won six in a row and eight of their last nine against San Diego.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Jake Peavy (7-6, 4.08 ERA) vs. Padres RH Andrew Cashner (6-15, 4.25)

Peavy won his fourth consecutive decision last Wednesday as he limited the Reds to two runs over six innings, making a strong impression on Cincinnati manager Bryan Price. “I know people have talked about his stuff diminishing,” Price told reporters. “His fastball was still 90-92 (mph) with real good command and a good cutter and that sweeping breaking ball that he’s thrown for years.” The three-time All-Star is 1-1 with a 3.38 ERA in three career starts against San Diego, where he pitched for parts of eight seasons.

Cashner looks to build on his strong outing last Wednesday, when he earned his first win since Aug. 21 by holding Arizona to three runs in seven innings. The 29-year-old continues to struggle with his control, however, with 59 walks in 29 starts this season. Posey is 11-for-22 with two home runs against Cashner, who allowed five runs on nine hits and five walks over 4 2/3 frames in a 9-1 loss to the Giants on Sept. 11.

WALK-OFFS

1. San Francisco has lost 16 of its last 22 road games.

2. The Padres are 122-1 when leading after eight innings since the start of last season.

3. Giants SS Brandon Crawford snapped a 4-for-47 slump with two hits in Tuesday’s 4-2 victory.

PREDICTION: Giants 5, Padres 3