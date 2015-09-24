Preview: Giants at Padres

The San Francisco Giants send their ace to the mound for Thursday’s series finale against the host San Diego Padres, but even Madison Bumgarner might not be enough to keep their faint playoff hopes alive. Time is running out for the reigning World Series champions, whose 5-4 loss Wednesday dropped them seven games back of the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West with 11 to play.

Jedd Gyorko has had a season to forget, but the Padres middle infielder celebrated his 27th birthday with four hits Wednesday, including a walk-off single. The victory likely sealed the fate of San Francisco, which was hoping to be within striking distance for next week’s four-game series against the Dodgers. The injury-plagued Giants could have another new starter in the lineup Thursday with the arrival of Kevin Frandsen, who was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento after Ehire Adrianza suffered a concussion in Tuesday’s contest. Frandsen, a Bay Area native who was drafted by the Giants in 2004, could see time at first base with Brandon Belt (concussion) not expected to return this season.

TV: 9:10 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Ian Kennedy (8-15, 4.29 ERA) vs. Giants LH Madison Bumgarner (18-8, 2.84)

Kennedy has dropped four straight decisions, including Friday when he allowed four runs (three earned) over six innings in a 7-4 loss at Colorado. The native Californian has pitched well against San Francisco, going 11-6 with a 2.73 ERA in 25 career starts against the Giants, including 2-2 with a 3.81 ERA in five outings this season. Buster Posey is 17-for-44 with a home run against Kennedy, who has allowed 29 homers in 28 starts this season.

Bumgarner was a hard-luck loser Friday as he yielded two runs (one earned) across eight innings in a 2-0 loss to Arizona. The three-time NL All-Star is the first Giants pitcher to win 18 or more games in two consecutive seasons since Gaylord Perry in 1969 (19 wins) and 1970 (23). Justin Upton is 12-for-36 with a home run against Bumgarner, who is 8-5 with a 3.26 ERA in 22 career games (21 starts) against San Diego.

WALK-OFFS

1. San Diego OF Wil Myers was scratched from Wednesday’s starting lineup due to left wrist discomfort but entered as a pinch hitter.

2. Giants starting pitchers have allowed three runs or fewer in each of their last 13 games, posting a 2.03 ERA over that stretch.

3. Padres 3B Yangervis Solarte likely will be unavailable Thursday after suffering a right hamstring cramp in Wednesday’s victory.

PREDICTION: Giants 5, Padres 1