Preview: Giants at Padres

The San Francisco Giants are the hottest team in the majors and look for their eighth consecutive victory when they close a three-game series against the host San Diego Padres on Thursday. San Francisco also is looking to complete a 7-0 road trip and has allowed just nine runs while winning four games at Arizona and two at San Diego.

The Giants have dominated the Padres this season, outscoring them 26-15 while winning all five matchups. The recent hot stretch has seen San Francisco move into first place in the National League West and hold a 2 1/2-game lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies. San Diego, which owns a woeful 8-13 home mark, has scored just four total runs while dropping three consecutive games. The Padres have just 16 hits during the skid and are 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position, with the hit being shortstop Alexei Ramirez’s run-scoring single during Wednesday’s 2-1 loss.

TV: 9:10 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Jeff Samardzija (5-2, 2.88 ERA) vs. Padres RH James Shields (2-5, 3.12)

Samardzija is 2-1 over his last three starts while allowing just four runs and striking out 21 in 23 2/3 innings. He has given up two or fewer runs in five of his eight outings and has issued two or fewer walks in each of his last five starts. Samardzija is 4-1 with a 3.60 ERA in seven career appearances (five starts) against the Padres and has found it hard to retire Jon Jay (9-for-21).

Shields pitched seven scoreless innings and struck out a season-high nine while defeating Milwaukee in his last turn. He has won two of his last three outings after opening the season with four consecutive defeats. Shields is 2-2 with a 2.53 ERA in five career starts against the Giants and has shut down Hunter Pence (1-for-15) and Buster Posey (2-for-15).

WALK-OFFS

1. The Giants have won 13 of the past 16 meetings with the Padres.

2. San Diego RF Matt Kemp is 1-for-8 in the series — the hit is a homer — and batting just .190 in May.

3. Pence hit a two-run home run Wednesday and is 4-for-8 in the series.

PREDICTION: Giants 3, Padres 0