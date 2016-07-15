Preview: Giants at Padres

More than any other All-Star, San Francisco Giants ace Madison Bumgarner figures to be well-rested when he takes the mound for Friday’s series opener against the host San Diego Padres. Bumgarner decided against pitching in Tuesday's All-Star Game after recording 14 strikeouts in a one-hit shutout against Arizona two days earlier.

The four-time All-Star will be pitching on regular rest Friday as the Giants look to improve on the majors’ best record of 57-33. San Francisco could have Hunter Pence (hamstring) and Joe Panik (concussion) back by the end of the month to rejoin an offense that includes Brandon Crawford, who was left off the All-Star team despite his team-high 61 RBIs. The Padres are winless in nine games against the Giants this season and battling to stay out of the NL West cellar, but they boast a rising star in Wil Myers, who belted 11 of his 19 home runs in June and owns a .286 average with 60 RBIs. “I’ve only put together one-half season; I know I’ve got a lot of work to do,” Myers told reporters. “But I do know what I’m capable of doing. This half of a season I've put up is something I know I’m very capable of doing when I’m healthy.”

TV: 10:40 p.m. ET, NBC Bay Area (San Francisco), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants LH Madison Bumgarner (10-4, 1.94 ERA) vs. Padres RH Andrew Cashner (3-7, 5.40)

Bumgarner took a no-hitter into the eighth inning and recorded his third complete game of the season with Sunday’s dominant performance against Arizona. “Nothing surprises us with what he does and how he can elevate his game to get even better,” manager Bruce Bochy told reporters. “He works as hard as anyone I’ve ever seen at his craft to try to get better.” Myers is 2-for-18 against Bumgarner, who is 10-5 with a 3.13 ERA in 25 career games (24 starts) against San Diego.

Cashner is looking to bounce back after allowing a career-high eight runs on eight hits and three walks over 2 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers last Friday. The 29-year-old spent most of June on the disabled list with a strained neck and has recorded just one victory in his last seven starts. Crawford is 7-for-17 with a home run against Cashner, who has gone 2-7 with a 5.16 ERA in 16 career games (10 starts) against San Francisco - including 0-2 with a 6.23 ERA in two outings this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Giants have won six consecutive series against NL West rivals.

2. The Padres are 18-18 since the start of June.

3. San Francisco activated INF Kelby Tomlinson from the 15-day disabled list and optioned him to Triple-A Sacramento.

PREDICTION: Giants 8, Padres 2