Preview: Giants at Padres

The San Diego Padres are clearly playing for the future following Thursday’s trade of All-Star pitcher Drew Pomeranz to Boston, but they still could play a key role in the National League West race. The Padres have won 12 of their last 21 games heading into Saturday’s contest against the visiting San Francisco Giants, who lead the division by 5 1/2 games over the second-place Dodgers.

San Diego snapped a nine-game losing streak against the Giants with a 4-1 victory Friday as All-Star first baseman Wil Myers belted his 20th home run among two hits and scored twice. The Padres still have several players on the trade block, including catcher Derek Norris and outfielder Melvin Upton Jr., but the 25-year-old Myers could be a major part of the team’s rebuilding efforts. The Padres have plenty of work ahead of them to catch up to the Giants, who have gone 26-7 against NL West foes since April 25 and boast the majors’ best record at 57-34. San Francisco shortstop Brandon Crawford is 9-for-20 during his six-game hitting streak while right fielder Hunter Pence (hamstring) is set to begin a minor-league rehab assignment Saturday and could return in about a week.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Jeff Samardzija (9-5, 3.91 ERA) vs. Padres RH Luis Perdomo (3-4, 7.48)

Samardzija allowed two runs and struck out six in 6 1/3 innings against Arizona on July 8 to win for the first time in his last four starts. The strong outing came at a good time for the 31-year-old, who had yielded a total of 16 runs over his previous three starts covering 16 1/3 innings. Samardzija owns a 6-1 record with a 2.90 ERA in nine career games (seven starts) against San Diego, including 2-1 with a 1.57 ERA in three starts at Petco Park.

Perdomo turned in an another encouraging effort last Saturday while holding the Dodgers to four runs (two earned) in a career-high tying six innings. “Ever since he’s become a starter, he’s been great,” Myers told reporters. “He's becoming more confident. He can pitch, and we know he can compete at this level.” The 23-year-old is set to make his eighth career start and first against the Giants after facing them twice in relief earlier this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Padres placed Upton Jr. on the bereavement list and recalled INF/OF Alexi Amarista and LHP Buddy Baumann from Triple-A El Paso.

2. Giants RHP Matt Cain (hamstring) allowed nine runs and 10 hits over four innings in a minor-league rehab start for Class A Lancaster on Friday. Cain is expected to start for the Giants on Wednesday against Boston.

3. San Diego 2B Cory Spangenberg (quad) suffered a setback in his rehab and may not return this season.

PREDICTION: Giants 7, Padres 4