Preview: Giants at Padres

All-Star pitcher Johnny Cueto looks to continue his recent dominance over San Diego on Sunday as the San Francisco Giants try to salvage the finale of a three-game series against the Padres at Petco Park. Cueto has tossed a complete game in all three of his previous outings against San Diego this season while going 3-0 with a sterling 0.33 ERA.

After winning their first nine games against the Padres this season, the Giants dropped their second straight with Saturday’s 7-6 loss after closer Santiago Casilla allowed two runs in the 10th inning. Manager Bruce Bochy has stuck with the 35-year-old Casilla through some previous rough patches but has several options ready if he decides to make a change, including veteran Sergio Romo, who struck out two during a scoreless ninth inning Saturday. The Padres are pointing toward the future but have gone 20-18 over their last 38 games and have top prospects such as Hunter Renfroe and Austin Hedges ready to arrive soon. The team also has a major building block in place in All-Star first baseman Wil Myers, who is batting .319 with 13 home runs and 39 RBI since the start of June.

TV: 4:40 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Johnny Cueto (13-1, 2.47 ERA) vs. Padres RH Edwin Jackson (0-1, 5.91 ERA)

Cueto entered the All-Star break leading the NL in wins, complete games and innings pitched while exceeding expectations in his first season with the Giants. “I knew he was a good pitcher, but until you get to see him every fifth day, you don’t really appreciate how good he is,” Bochy told reporters. “It really is fun to watch.” Alexei Ramirez is 10-for-19 with a home run against Cueto, who took the loss in Tuesday’s All-Star Game at Petco Park after allowing three runs in 1 2/3 innings.

Jackson is being promoted from Triple-A El Paso to start in place of All-Star Drew Pomeranz, who was traded to Boston on Thursday. The 32-year-old was released by Miami last month and has a 7.02 ERA in five minor league starts this season, but Padres manager Andy Green remains optimistic. “He has a ton of experience, pitched successfully a lot of times in his career,” Green told reporters. “He brings us some good experience to kind of a young staff right now.”

WALK-OFFS

1. Giants RHP Hunter Strickland has not allowed a run in 10 of his last 12 appearances.

2. The Padres are seeking their first series sweep of the season.

3. San Francisco 2B Joe Panik (concussion) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Monday.

PREDICTION: Giants 8, Padres 2