Preview: Giants at Padres

The San Francisco Giants ended their troublesome skid against lowly San Diego in the series opener and aim to defeat the host Padres again Friday in the second contest of a four-game set. San Francisco dropped six consecutive games to San Diego before recording a much-needed 2-1 victory Thursday.

The Giants won for only the fourth time in their past 11 games and the crucial victory has them tied with the New York Mets for the two National League wild-card spots. The St. Louis Cardinals are just a half-game behind as San Francisco attempts to reach the postseason for the fourth time in the past seven seasons — the Giants won the World Series in each of the other three trips. The Padres outscored San Francisco 29-15 in the six straight victories — all since the All-Star break — before having just six hits in Thursday's setback. San Diego is one defeat away from losing 90 games for the first time since going 71-91 in 2011.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Albert Suarez (3-4, 4.16 ERA) vs. Padres RH Edwin Jackson (4-6, 6.00)

Suarez lost to the St. Louis Cardinals in his last turn when he gave up two runs and five hits over five innings. He has dropped three straight decisions and hasn't notched a victory since beating Pittsburgh on June 23. Suarez received a no-decision against the Padres on Sept. 13 when he allowed one runs and six hits over five innings.

Jackson was torched for eight runs and 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings while losing to Colorado in his last turn. He has lost four of his past five decisions and has allowed 26 runs in the four defeats. Jackson is 3-4 with a 5.26 ERA in 10 career appearances (nine starts) against the Giants but defeated San Francisco in his San Diego debut on July 17 when he allowed three runs (two earned) and one hit — Conor Gillaspie's three-run blast — in 6 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Giants 2B Joe Panik doubled and scored in the eighth inning Thursday, his lone hit in 25 at-bats during his past eight games.

2. San Diego RF prospect Hunter Renfroe — who was MVP of the Pacific Coast League this season — went 2-for-4 on Thursday in his first major-league start.

3. San Francisco SS Brandon Crawford (dislocated left pinky) missed his second straight game and is considered day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Giants 7, Padres 4