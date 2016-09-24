Preview: Giants at Padres

Madison Bumgarner has dropped his last two starts against lowly San Diego and aims to turn around that trend when the San Francisco Giants visit the Padres on Saturday. The left-hander gave up three runs and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings in a loss to San Diego on Sept. 14 after previously giving up four runs and seven hits in six innings while falling July 15.

Bumgarner is winless over his past three starts despite striking out 10 and giving up just one hit in seven scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers in his last turn. He will be looking to notch his 100th career victory as well as improve San Francisco's fortunes against the Padres, who have won seven of their last eight games against the Giants after posting a 7-2 victory Friday. San Francisco holds a half-game lead over the St. Louis Cardinals for the National League's second wild-card spot despite losing eight of its last 12 contests. San Diego first baseman Wil Myers hit a three-run homer Friday to raise his season total to 28 — one more than his total over his first three big-league campaigns.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, MLB Network, KNTV (San Francisco), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants LH Madison Bumgarner (14-9, 2.57 ERA) vs. Padres RH Jarred Cosart (0-4, 5.63)

Bumgarner is just 4-5 with a 3.55 ERA since the All-Star break after being 10-4 with a 1.94 ERA before it. He has struck out 34 and walked just three in 25 2/3 innings this month and his 241 strikeouts are a new career best, surpassing last season's 234. Bumgarner is 10-7 with a 3.27 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in 27 career appearances (26 starts) against the Padres and has enjoyed success against Myers (5-for-23, one homer).

Cosart has experienced a rough September by going 0-3 with a 11.12 ERA. He has yet to make it through five innings this month and he was touched up for five runs and five hits in 3 2/3 innings while losing to Colorado in his last turn. Cosart is 0-2 with a 10.80 ERA in two career outings against San Francisco and he has been roughed up by Buster Posey (4-for-4) and Brandon Belt (4-for-5).

WALK-OFFS

1. Posey is 1-for-11 over the past three games — the hit being a double that plated both runs in Friday's loss.

2. San Diego 2B Carlos Asuaje had his first two major league hits and scored twice Friday.

3. San Francisco SS Brandon Crawford (dislocated left pinky) is expected to miss his fourth straight game but could return Sunday.

PREDICTION: Giants 5, Padres 2