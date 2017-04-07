Preview: Giants at Padres

Brandon Crawford may seem like an unlikely fifth-place hitter for the San Francisco Giants, but his recent production suggests that he’s in the perfect spot. Crawford looks to continue his hot start Friday as the Giants begin a three-game series against the host San Diego Padres, who opened the season by dropping three of their first four games on the road against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Crawford belted a total of 33 home runs in the previous two seasons for the Giants, who are hoping to get untracked after losing three of four during their season-opening series in Arizona. “It's been really a fun thing to watch, how much smarter he's gotten,” manager Bruce Bochy told reporters. “Mechanically, he fixed some things early in his career and now he’s covering all four quadrants of the plate, hitting left-handers, and that’s why he’s (batting fifth).” Crawford has a home run among his six hits heading into Friday’s contest against the rebuilding Padres, who play 13 of their first 17 games against National League West rivals. Wil Myers has been one of the team’s few bright spots with five hits in his first 16 at-bats, including a solo homer in Thursday’s 10-2 loss to the Dodgers.

TV: 6:40 p.m. ET, MLB Network, NBC Sports Bay Area (San Francisco), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Matt Cain (2016: 4-8, 5.64 ERA) vs. Padres RH Luis Perdomo (2016: 9-10, 5.71)

Cain enters the season fully healthy for the first time since 2013, but the 12-year veteran has plenty of doubters after posting a 7.82 ERA in 25 1/3 innings during the spring. The 32-year-old is under contract for $21 million this season, a likely factor in the Giants’ decision to give him the nod over prospect Ty Blach for the fifth spot in the rotation. Cain owns an 8-14 record and 3.13 ERA in 36 career games (35 starts) against the Padres.

Perdomo was one of the Padres’ biggest surprises last season, when he made the team as a Rule 5 draftee and posted a 4.30 ERA after the All-Star break. The 23-year-old earned the fifth spot in this season’s starting rotation after going 0-1 with a 2.41 ERA in five starts covering 26 2/3 innings this spring. Perdomo made four appearances (two starts) against the Giants last season and was 1-0 with a 4.30 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. San Francisco won the first nine meetings with San Diego last season but lost eight of the final 10.

2. Giants CF Denard Span is expected to return Friday after missing the last three games with soreness in his left hip.

3. San Diego C Hector Sanchez exited Thursday’s contest due to dizziness and is listed as day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Giants 7, Padres 6