Preview: Giants at Padres

The San Francisco Giants’ decision not to pursue a left fielder during the offseason is looking more suspect with each passing loss, but it’s hardly the only reason for their slow start. The Giants look to avoid a three-game sweep Sunday against the host San Diego Padres, who have won back-to-back one-run games.

Off to their worst start since 2008, the Giants lost 2-1 on Saturday as journeyman Jhoulys Chacin outdueled Madison Bumgarner. San Francisco left fielder Jarrett Parker is 0-for-12 this season and Giants left fielders are a combined 0-for-22, but manager Bruce Bochy said he’s sticking with the trio of Parker, Chris Marrero and Aaron Hill. “All the guys are going to have rough weeks,” Bochy told reporters. “This happens to be the first week. A couple of guys haven’t gotten a hit, and when it’s the first week everyone notices.” The rebuilding Padres drew attention Saturday for starting a Rule 5 selection at shortstop in Allen Cordoba, but the rookie played well in the field and recorded his first major-league hit with a second-inning single off Bumgarner.

TV: 4:40 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Bay Area (San Francisco), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Johnny Cueto (1-0, 7.20 ERA) vs. Padres LH Clayton Richard (1-0, 0.00)

Cueto earned the victory Tuesday against Arizona despite allowing four runs on six hits and two walks over five innings. The Giants have won each of the 31-year-old's last five regular-season starts and are 24-9 when he takes the mound. Cueto has been sharp against San Diego, going 7-4 with a 2.96 ERA in 12 career starts while limiting Wil Myers to one hit and five strikeouts in 16 at-bats.

After posting an 8.10 ERA in six spring training starts, Richard turned in a dominant regular-season debut Tuesday with eight scoreless innings against the Dodgers. “He is the hardest worker on this team,” manager Andy Green told reporters. “Guys respond to him, they respect him, he’s class through and through, and he’s the kind of guy you want out in front of a young baseball team.” The 33-year-old owns a 6-5 mark and 3.87 ERA in 17 career games (14 starts) against San Francisco.

WALK-OFFS

1. San Francisco closer Mark Melancon has not pitched since Opening Day.

2. San Diego RHP Carter Capps (elbow) is expected to begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Single-A Lake Elsinore on Tuesday.

3. Dating back to Sept. 6, Giants SS Brandon Crawford has reached base safely in each of his last 27 games.

PREDICTION: Giants 6, Padres 3