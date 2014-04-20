Giants 4, Padres 3: Tim Lincecum worked six-plus strong innings and Buster Posey homered as visiting San Francisco avoided a three-game sweep.

Angel Pagan drove in two runs and Brandon Crawford scored for the Giants, who totaled three runs in dropping their previous three games. Lincecum (1-1) allowed three runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out seven to pick up his first win and three relievers bridged the gap to Sergio Romo, who stranded the tying run on second to earn his fifth save.

Robbie Erlin (1-2) was reached for four runs on three hits and three walks as San Diego dropped below .500 at 9-10. Chase Headley doubled in two runs and Nick Hundley homered for the Padres.

Posey gave Lincecum an early cushion in the first when he came up with a runner on first and belted a first-pitch fastball out to left-center for his fourth home run. San Francisco loaded the bases on a single and a pair of walks in the second in front of Pagan, who lifted a single to center to plate a pair and push the lead to 4-0.

San Diego loaded the bases in the third for Headley, who laced a double down the line in right that appeared to score all three runners before a tag play at the plate was overturned and the Padres were left with two runs. That call became more important in the seventh, when Hundley led off with a solo homer to left to chase Lincecum.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Giants had scored three or fewer runs in each of their previous five games. … San Diego 2B Jedd Gyorko, who is hitless in his last 10 at-bats, got the day off. … San Francisco continues its six-game road trip at Colorado on Monday, while the Padres open a 10-game trip at Milwaukee.