Padres 8, Giants 2: Yasmani Grandal had three RBIs and Cameron Maybin delivered a two-run single during a four-run sixth inning as San Diego completed a three-game sweep of visiting San Francisco.

Rene Rivera went 2-for-4 with two RBIs while Ian Kennedy (12-13) allowed two runs over 6 2/3 innings for the Padres, who won their fourth in a row. San Francisco dropped 4 1/2 games behind the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West and fell into a tie with Pittsburgh for the top NL wild-card spot.

Ryan Vogelsong (8-12) tossed four no-hit innings before Seth Smith doubled to begin the fifth and later scored on Alexi Amaristas sacrifice fly. Vogelsong yielded four runs (two earned) over five frames and Chris Dominguez homered for his first major-league hit for the Giants, who have lost six of their last eight.

The Padres loaded the bases in the sixth against Vogelsong and Grandal followed with a sacrifice fly off Javier Lopez to push the lead to 2-0. San Diego scored three more times in the inning, capped by Maybins two-run single to left-center field off George Kontos.

Dominguez cut the deficit to 5-2 in the seventh with a two-run shot that bounced off the facing of the Western Metal Supply Building in left field, but San Diego drew clear with three runs in the bottom half. Brandon Crawford went 2-for-4 and scored a run for the Giants, who were held to six hits and were outscored 16-4 in the series.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kennedy won his second consecutive start and became the fourth Padres pitcher (sixth instance) to reach 200 strikeouts in a single season. ¦ Giants OFs Michael Morse (oblique) and Angel Pagan (back) were unavailable Sunday and are listed as doubtful for the teams upcoming series against the Dodgers beginning Monday. ¦ San Diego improved to 27-1 when scoring four or more runs at home.