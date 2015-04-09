Rangers 10, A's 1

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Shin-Soon Choo, Mitch Moreland, Adrian Beltre and Rougned Odor homered, powering the Texas Rangers to a 10-1 victory over the Oakland A’s on Thursday and a split in their four-game series at O.co Coliseum.

Rangers right-hander Nick Martinez threw seven shutout innings for the victory in his first start of the season. He allowed four hits -- all singles -- struck out five and walked two.

Moreland hit the Rangers’ first home run of the season, a two-run shot off A’s rookie right-hander Kendall Graveman in the second inning. Choo launched a three-run shot off Graveman in the fourth.

Beltre hit a solo home run off right-hander Evan Scribner in the seventh and Odor ripped a solo homer off R.J. Alvarez in the eighth.

Graveman gave up eight runs (seven earned) and seven hits and lasted only 3 1/3 in his A’s debut. He struck out one, walked one and hit two batters.

Graveman, who came to the A’s from Toronto in an offseason trade, went 3-1 with a 0.36 ERA in six spring training starts, but his first regular-season start was a nightmare.

The Rangers scored a combined three runs in their first three games against Oakland and were shut out twice, but they scored three runs in the top of the first inning Thursday.

Center fielder Leonys Martin led off with a walk and Choo moved him to second, lining a single to right. Both runners advanced a base when Graveman threw the ball into center field on a pickoff try for an error. Beltre then hit a one-hopper to third baseman Brett Lawrie, who threw home in time to nail Martin, but catcher Stephen Vogt dropped the ball for an error when he tried to apply the tag.

Designated hitter Prince Fielder lined an RBI single to center, bringing Choo home. Left fielder Ryan Rua loaded the bases with a single to left and Moreland made it 3-0 with a sacrifice fly to left, driving in Beltre.

Moreland made it 5-0 with a two-run shot to left-center field in the third with Rua aboard after a two-out single. Choo increaed Texas’ lead to 8-0 with a three-run homer in the fourth, knocking Graveman out of the game.

Beltre, who had his first two hits of the season, hit a leadoff homer in the seventh off Evan Scribner, making it 9-0. Odor hit a solo homer off R.J. Alvarez in the eighth to make it 10-0.

The A’s scored a run in the eighth when shortstop Marcus Semien hit an RBI double off reliever Keone Kela.

NOTES: The Rangers claimed OF Alex Hassan off waivers from Oakland and assigned him to Triple-A Round Rock. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Rangers moved LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery) to the 60-day disabled list from the 15-day DL. ... A’s rookie Mark Canha, who started at first base Wednesday against Texas in his major-league debut, started in left field on Thursday. Canha went 3-for-5 with two doubles and four RBIs in his debut. “He’s shown in spring training he’s versatile and can play multiple positions in the outfield and at first,” manager Bob Melvin said. ... Rangers LHP Derek Holland will make his first start of the season Friday when Texas plays its home opener against the Houston Astros. Holland missed most of the 2014 season while recovering from left knee surgery but went 2-0 with a 1.46 ERA in September. ... A’s LHP Drew Pomeranz will make his first start of the season Friday night when the A’s open a three-game series against Seattle in Oakland. Pomeranz went 2-0 with a 0.82 ERA in five appearances, including one start, against Seattle last season.