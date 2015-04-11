Padres 1, Giants 0

SAN DIEGO -- Wil Myers’ RBI double in the eighth inning led the San Diego Padres past the San Francisco Giants 1-0 on Friday night.

Myers, a center fielder, drove in pinch-hitter Clint Barmes, who had reached on a one-out walk, to break the Padres’ 21-inning scoreless stretch.

The Padres fell to the Giants 1-0 on Thursday.

Joaquin Benoit (2-0) got the win after working a clean eighth inning. Craig Kimbrel recorded his first save in his first save opportunity by pitching the ninth.

Jeremy Affeldt (0-1) took the loss.

Myers’ drive to the right-field fence was collected by right fielder Gregor Blanco, who fired a relay to second baseman Joe Panik. His throw to catcher Hector Sanchez was up the third-base line and arrived about the same time as Barmes. Sanchez could not control the ball after Barmes collided with him.

Starter Brandon Morrow, making his Padres debut, was fabulous in pitching seven scoreless innings. He allowed four hits and three walks, with seven strike outs.

Morrow made just six starts with the Blue Jays last year, going 1-2 with a 5.93 ERA. He missed 107 games with an injured right (throwing) hand and signed as a free agent.

He was matched by Tim Lincecum, who also went seven scoreless innings. Lincecum, who has no-hit the Padres in each of the past two years, allowed four hits and walked three (two intentional) and struck out five.

The Padres showed life in the seventh when left fielder Justin Upton singled and stole second. With one out, first baseman Yonder Alonso drew an intentional walk. But second baseman Jedd Gyorko grounded into a double play.

Left fielder Angel Pagan and catcher Buster Posey opened the Giants’ seventh with walks. But with one out, third baseman Casey McGehee smacked a hard grounder to Alonso. He smothered the ball and threw to shortstop Alexi Amarista and his relay to Morrow completed the nifty double play.

The Padres ran their scoreless-inning streak to 20 when they failed to push a run across in the fifth. Catcher Derek Norris started the inning with a shot to left-center, which was run down on a nice play by left fielder Nori Aoki.

Alonso singled and stole second. But Gyorko struck out looking, and after Amarista was intentionally walked, Morrow grounded into a force out.

Pagan drew a one-out walk in the fourth inning and Posey followed with a single. But shortstop Brandon Crawford hit into an inning-ending double play.

Posey opened the third inning with a single. But Crawford and McGehee struck out and Blanco grounded out to Alonso.

In the second, Norris led off with a walk, but was quickly erased on Alsono’s double-play ball.

Third baseman Cory Spangenberg, in his first start of the season, delivered a first-inning, one-out single. He then displayed his quickness when advancing to third base when right fielder Matt Kemp grounded out to McGehee.

But the Padres, who left the game-winning run at third in the ninth and 10th innings on Thursday’s loss, stranded Spangenberg as well when Upton struck out to end the inning.

NOTES: Padres RHP Ian Kennedy was placed on the 15-day disabled list after straining his left hamstring on Thursday. ”I don’t think it is going to be a long-term deal,‘’ Padres manager Bud Black said. ... RHP Brandon Maurer was recalled from Triple-A El Paso. ... LHP Chris Rearick was called up from Triple-A El Paso. ... RHP Nick Vincent was optioned to Triple-A El Paso. ... Giants manager Bruce Bochy said RHP Jake Peavy will start on Sunday; Peavy has had a tender back. ... 1B Brandon Belt, who has been out with a groin strain, was available for pinch-hitting duties Friday. ... INF Matt Duffy worked at first base and could see some playing time there, Bochy said.