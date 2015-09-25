Padres 5, Giants 4

SAN DIEGO -- For the second consecutive night, the San Diego Padres scored a walk-off win against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park.

Pinch hitter Alexi Amarista singled home catcher Derek Norris with one out in the ninth inning Thursday night, giving the Padres a 5-4 win in the rubber match of the three-game series.

The loss dropped the reigning World Series champion Giants eight games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers with 10 games to play in the National League West. San Francisco is 10 games behind the Chicago Cubs for the second NL wild card.

Norris, who hit a three-run homer in the second inning off Giants starter Madison Bumgarner, opened the Padres’ ninth with a double to left off right-handed reliever Mike Broadway. A sacrifice bunt by center fielder Melvin Upton Jr. moved Norris to third.

Broadway (0-2) then walked pinch hitter Brett Wallace. Left-hander Josh Osich came into face Amarista, who singled on the second pitch.

Craig Kimbrel (4-2) got the win after throwing one scoreless inning.

The Padres tied the game 4-4 in the bottom of the eighth when right fielder Matt Kemp doubled home third baseman Cory Spangenberg for his 99th RBI of the season.

The double down the line in left off right-handed reliever Sergio Romo ended Bumgarner’s bid for a 19th win.

The left-hander retired 18 of the final 21 hitters after Norris’ homer. Bumgarner allowed three runs on three hits and three walks over seven innings. He struck out nine.

Bumgarner was in line for the win after the Giants rallied from a

3-1 deficit against Padres right-handed starter Ian Kennedy.

Padres left fielder Justin Upton drew a walk to open the second. Second baseman Jedd Gyorko followed with a single, and Norris followed with a home run to right on a 1-2 pitch, the 381-foot drive that put the Padres ahead 3-1.

Meanwhile, the Giants had plenty of opportunities against Kennedy but still trailed 3-2 after four innings despite having nine hits. In fact, eight of the first 12 hitters Kennedy faced had hits, including a homer and three doubles.

However, San Francisco center fielder Angel Pagan was thrown out at the plate in the first, and Kennedy coaxed double-play grounders to get out of jams in the second and third.

Shortstop Brandon Crawford led off the second with his 20th home run, a 417-foot shot to center, to give the Giants a short-lived 1-0 lead. Right fielder Marlon Byrd and second baseman Kelby Tomlinson followed with back-to-back singles. However, first baseman Kevin Frandsen grounded into a double play and Bumgarner took a disputed called third strike by plate umpire Joe West to end the threat.

Pagan opened the third with his second double and scored on a single by left fielder Alejandro De Aza to make it 3-2.

The Giants took a 4-3 lead in the top of the fifth, although it took a balk from Kennedy to get the go-ahead run across.

De Aza opened the fifth with a double and moved to third on a grounder to the right side before Crawford drew a two-out walk. Byrd singled home DeAza with Crawford moving to third, from where he scored when Kennedy balked for the first time this season.

NOTES: 1B Kevin Frandsen made his first start for the Giants since 2009. He finished his season with Triple-A Sacramento, and the injury-depleted Giants purchased his contract Wednesday. ... San Francisco 1B Brandon Belt met with a specialist in Pittsburgh on Thursday to discuss his concussion. ... Padres 3B Yangervis Solarte, who came out of Wednesday’s game with a right hamstring cramp, was a late scratch from the starting lineup Thursday with the same problem. ... San Diego 1B Wil Myers was back in the leadoff spot Thursday after being scratched Wednesday night with minor discomfort in his surgically repaired left wrist. ... LHP Cory Luebke, who underwent two Tommy John surgeries since he last pitched in a major league game in 2012, is scheduled to face live hitters within the week at the Padres’ year-round training base in Peoria, Ariz.