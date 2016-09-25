Giants beat Padres to stay alive in NL West

SAN DIEGO -- Angel Pagan raced home with the tiebreaking run on a 10th-inning error by rookie right fielder Hunter Renfroe and Denard Span followed with a two-run homer off reliever Kevin Quackenbush to give San Francisco a 9-6 win over the Padres at Petco Park.

The Padres had rallied from a 6-0 deficit to tie the score in the bottom of the seventh.

The Giants' win prevented the Dodgers from clinching the National League West title and moved the Giants into a first-place tie with the New York Mets in the National League wild-card race. The St. Louis Cardinals trail the Mets and Giants by a half-game in the race for the two playoff spots.

Pagan opened the 10th with a single to right off Quackenbush and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Ehire Adrianza. Kelby Tomlinson followed with a single to right. Pagan was held at third, but came home after Renfroe fumbled Tomlinson's single and then threw to second although he apparently had a play on Pagan at the plate.

Span followed with a 328-foot homer into the short porch down the right-field foul line. The homer was Span's 11th of the season.

Left-handed Giants reliever Will Smith (1-1 with the Giants) got the win. Right-hander Sergio Romo got his third save. Quackenbush (7-7), the eighth pitcher used by the Padres, suffered the loss.

After the top of the fourth, the only questions remaining in the game appeared to be when the Padres would get a hit off Giants left-handed starter Madison Bumgarner and how serious the elbow injury is to Padres starter Jarred Cosart.

But the Padres rallied from a 6-0 deficit to tie the game following an emotional moment after pulling to within one run on three homers off Bumgarner by Renfroe (the first of his career) and two-run shots by Derek Norris and Adam Rosales.

The tying run was scored by pinch-runner Travis Jankowski on a two-out single by Manuel Margot -- the center fielder's first major-league hit.

But the run was set up by a single by Yangervis Solarte, who returned to the Padres on Saturday two days after his wife Yuliett's funeral in Miami. Yuliette Solarte died last Saturday of complications of cancer.

Solarte was greeted by a standing ovation from the crowd of 31,171 when he stepped to the plate. When he singled to center off reliever Javier Lopez, he pointed skyward and clapped as the crowd gave him a second ovation. He was again applauded as he trotted in from second after being replaced by Jankowski.

Cosart lasted only one inning. He gave up three runs on three hits and two walks and threw only 16 strikes among his 33 pitches. After he came out, the Padres announced he departed with inflammation in his right elbow.

Cosart's problems started with a one-out walk to Brandon Belt. After Posey singled, Cosart walked Hunter Pence to load the bases. Cosart appeared set to get out of the jam when Rosales got a force at home on Eduardo Nunez's one-hopper to third.

But Panik lined a 2-and-2 pitch center for a two-run single and Pagan followed with a run-scoring single to center to make it 3-0.

The Giants doubled the count to 6-0 in the top of the fourth against right-handed Jose Dominguez.

Bumgarner started the assault with a one-out double -- marking the first two-double game of Bumgarner's career. After Span drew a walk, Belt singled to load the bases.

Posey hit a slow grounder to Padres shortstop Luis Sardinas, whose throw to second was late on a failed force of Belt. Bumgarner scored on the play and the bases remained loaded when Pence hit a comebacker to Dominguez. But instead of throwing home for a force at the plate, Dominguez threw to second for a force with no chance for a double play. Span scored. Then Belt scored on Nunez's single to center.

Bumgarner's no-hit bid ended with two out in the fourth on Renfroe's drive into the left-field seats. The outfielder's first major-league home run came on the 10th at-bat by the Pacific Coast League's Most Valuable Player of 2016.

The Padres were just getting started.

Norris cut the Giants lead to 6-3 in the fifth when he followed Bumgarner's lead-off walk of Sardinas with a homer into the first balcony of the Western Metal Supply Building in left. It was Norris' 14th homer of the season.

An inning later, Rosales followed Renfroe's two-out double with his 12th homer of the season.

The Giants had gone from a 6-0 to a 6-5 lead and Bumgarner was finished. He allowed five runs on four hits and a walk -- all five runs coming on the three homers. It marked the fifth time in his career that Bumgarner allowed three home runs in a game.

NOTES -- The Giants named LHP Ty Blach to start Sunday's series finale against the Padres. RHP Johnny Cueto was scratched due to a groin strain suffered in his last start. ... Giants manager Bruce Bochy said it is doubtful that SS Brandon Crawford (dislocated little finger) will be ready to return to the lineup Sunday as hoped. ... The Padres on Saturday night tied the franchise record for home runs in a single season with their 172nd. The 1970 team set the record. ... Fifteen of the past 16 appearances by the Padres 1B Brett Wallace has been as a pinch-hitter (2-for-15). ... 3B Yangervis Solarte rejoined the Padres on Saturday two days after funeral services for his wife in Miami. Yuliette Solarte, 31, died of complications from cancer last Saturday at age 31. Solarte has three young daughters.