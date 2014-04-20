Stults, Padres top Giants at home

SAN DIEGO -- Shortstop Everth Cabrera snapped a 1-1 tie with a run-scoring triple in the fifth inning Saturday night and the San Diego Padres added a run in the eighth on a suicide squeeze bunt to defeat the San Francisco Giants 3-1 before a sellout crowd of 43,405 at Petco Park.

Left-handed starter Eric Stults and three right-handed relievers held the Giants to one run on four hits. For the second straight night, the Giants only run came on a solo homer -- this time a fifth-inning drive by left fielder Michael Morse that temporarily tied the game at 1-1.

Stults (1-2, 4.35 ERA) allowed one run on three hits with two walks over six innings.

“I thought Eric’s stuff was a little crisper,” said Padres manager Bud Black. “He got inside on some hands with his fastball. He pitched ahead in the count and his slider and cutter were better.”

“I was able to get ahead in the count and keep my pitch count down,” said Stults, who entered the game with a 5.52 ERA. “They were aggressive. I was able to keep the ball down and get strike one.”

Although Stults faced only two hitters over the limit and threw only 85 pitches in six innings, Black decided to go to his bullpen in the seventh.

Nick Vincent struck out the side (catcher Buster Posey, Morse and third baseman Pablo Sandoval) in the seventh. Dale Thayer allowed a hit in the eighth. And Joaquin Benoit retired the Giants in order in the ninth to pick up his first save as a Padre.

“I felt at that part of the order (3-4-5) in a one-run game, it was better to get Nick in there,” Black said of his decision.

After Morse homered to lead off the fifth, Padres pitchers retired 15 of the last 17 Giants they faced. Over two games, the Giants have two runs on nine hits against the Padres.

Giants right-hander Tim Hudson (2-1, 2.40 ERA) allowed two runs on eight hits over seven innings. He did not walk a batter while striking out four. Hudson has yet to walk a hitter in 30 innings this season.

“It was a little bit of a battle tonight,” said Hudson. “I threw a lot of pitches that weren’t exactly where I wanted them. And they did a good job of hitting them. Luckily, a time or two they were at-‘em balls. I take it.”

The Padres were nursing a 2-1 lead when right fielder Will Venable opened the eighth with an opposite-field double over the head of Morse. Venable advanced to third on a fly to right.

With one out, Venable broke for the plate as the pitch was on its way home, and pinch-hitter Chris Denorfia’s perfect suicide squeeze bunt went up the first-base line made it 3-1.

”Deno is the perfect guy to have up there in that situation,“ said Venable. ”My job was to get a good jump without leaving too early. It was Deno who made the play.

The Padres scored first in the second on first baseman Yonder Alonso’s two-out, RBI single to center. Left fielder Seth Smith opened the inning with a single and moved into scoring position on second baseman Jedd Gyorko’s soft ground out to third.

After the Padres stranded runners in scoring position in the third and fourth, the Giants tied the game on one swing by Michael Morse, who drove a 2-and-0 fastball from Stults 412 feet to center for his third homer of the season.

The Padres regained the lead in the bottom of the fifth but missed an opportunity to score more.

Center fielder Alexi Amarista opened the inning with a drag bunt that sailed over the pitcher’s mound for a single. Amarista moved to second on an errant pick-off throw by Hudson and a perfect sacrifice bunt by Stults.

The effort to get Amarista to third became moot when Padres shortstop Everth Cabrera tripled over the head of Giants center fielder Angel Pagan to easily score Amarista. The Padres, however, could not get Cabrera home. With the infield in, Giants first baseman Brandon Belt threw out Cabrera at the plate on Venable’s broken-bat grounder.

NOTES: 3B Chase Headley returned to the Padres’ lineup Saturday night after missing three games with a sore left knee and a right biceps strain. Headley played wearing a brace on the knee that was surgically repaired last October. ... Giants 3B Pablo Sandoval, who is off to a .179 start, was dropped from third to fifth in the order. RF Hunter Pence moved up from fifth to second.