Stults, Padres blank Giants

SAN DIEGO -- Left-hander Eric Stults entered Friday afternoon’s outing against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park with several dubious distinctions.

His 11 losses were the most in the major leagues. He had lost eight straight decisions. And his earned run average in his last 10 starts was 5.63.

So he celebrated Independence Day by teaming with San Diego relievers Joaquin Benoit and Huston Street for a four-hit shutout in the Padres’ 2-0 over the floundering Giants.

“I’ve seen this coming on,” Padres manager Bud Black said after Stults allowed four hits and two walks with six strikeouts in seven innings. “Eric’s been better the last three weeks. His velocity is up a tick. That’s made his slider and change better.”

Stults said, “I’ve been in the game long enough to understand things will pass. Don’t dwell. That’s the key.”

Offensively, the Padres got their runs in the second inning off Giants right-handed starter Matt Cain.

Five-foot-five shortstop Alexi Amarista put the Padres on the board with one out when he drove a high Cain changeup 386 feet into the stands in right field. It was Amarista’s second homer of the season.

A two-out double by right fielder Seth Smith came in front of the second of four singles by third baseman Chase Headley to make it 2-0. It marked the first time this season that Headley had more than two hits in a game.

The victory was the Padres’ fifth straight -- their longest winning streak of the season -- and 10th in their last 15 games. San Francisco has lost three straight and is 5-18 in its last 23 games.

“We need a spark,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. “We’re just missing.”

The victim Friday was Giants right-hander Matt Cain, who fell to 1-7 this season despite allowing the two runs, seven hits and three walks with six strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings. Cain has lost four straight decisions and the Giants have dropped five straight games started by Cain, who is 0-3 against the Padres this season.

“I’ve pitched well at times and not so well at times,” Cain said. “Even when I pitch well, I’ve made some mistakes that have hurt me, like that high changeup to Amarista.”

Unfortunately for Cain and the Giants, the Padres’ pitching has been as hot as it has been at any time this season while the bats are starting to come around.

Friday’s shutout was the second straight for the Padres -- plus their third in the last four games and the fourth in the last 10 games. On the flip side, the Giants have been shut out three times in their last five games and four in their last 11 -- including twice by the Padres.

Padres pitchers have allowed three runs during the five-game winning streak for a 0.60 ERA. In the past 15 games, the Padres staff ERA of 1.54 is the lowest in the majors.

After Stults departed, Benoit pitched a perfect eighth and Street picked up his 23rd save in 23 chances with a perfect ninth.

Benoit has worked 18 straight games without allowing a run -- giving up seven hits and three walks during the streak with 22 strikeouts.

Street has worked 12 straight scoreless appearances -- giving up six hits and one walk while striking out 10.

The Padres are a major league-best 28-0 when leading after seven innings this season. Benoit and Street have worked in tandem in 20 of those wins and not allowed a run in 18.

NOTES: The Giants activated 1B Brandon Belt from the disabled list Friday. He had missed 50 games with a broken thumb. Belt immediately rejoined the starting lineup and went 0-for-4. ... The Giants optioned INF Adam Duvall to Triple-A Fresno to create a roster spot for Belt. ... Yankees assistant general manager Billy Eppler interviewed Thursday for the Padres’ general manager vacancy. The San Diego native followed Larry Beinfest, Logan White and Ray Montgomery as the fourth to be interviewed for the opening. ... Padres 2B Jedd Gyorko, who has been on the disabled list since June 6 with plantar fasciitis, will start hitting in the cage this weekend. The cast and protective boot were removed from his left foot earlier this week.