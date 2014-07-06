Giants pull out of skid with win

SAN DIEGO -- The San Francisco Giants hadn’t “hit rock bottom,” according to Bruce Bochy.

But the Giants manager acknowledged Saturday that he could see it at Petco Park.

“Rock bottom was a possibility today,” Bochy said after the Giants defeated the San Diego Padres 5-3 on first baseman Brandon Belt’s two-run homer in the top of the 10th inning off Padres right-handed reliever Dale Thayer.

The first baseman’s 406-foot shot into the right field stands came one inning after Giants left fielder rocketed a tying homer off Huston Street, handing the Padres closer his first blown save of the season.

The Giants dugout erupted after Morse’s 403-foot bullet into the left field stands.

And after surviving a scare in the bottom of the ninth -- shortstop Brandon Crawford’s diving stop to his left kept catcher Yasmani Grandal’s sharp grounder from rolling into center field for a walk-off single -- it erupted again when Belt homered.

“The way this game went played a part in the reaction along with the struggles,” Bochy said.

The Giants halted a three-game losing streak and at least temporarily put the brakes on a run that had seen them go 5-18 in the previous 23 games.

“We needed that one,” Bochy said. “We were living on the edge ... we had two hits going into the ninth when Morse connected.”

“That was a fun game to watch,” said Giants starter Tim Hudson, who gave up one run and three hits with four strikeouts in six innings and was in position to win until the Padres scored twice in the seventh against Giants right-handed reliever Jean Machi.

Grandal doubled with one out in the seventh and scored when first baseman Jake Goebbert’s drive to right center rolled to the wall for a triple that tied the score. Goebbert came home on center fielder Cameron Maybin’s sacrifice fly.

But Morse tied the score with his homer leading off the top of the ninth -- ending Street’s run of 23 straight converted saves dating to the final day of the 2013 season. The run was also the first allowed by Street in 13 appearances.

The Padres then had an opportunity to win when third baseman Chase Headley doubled leading off the bottom of the ninth against Giants right-handed reliever Sergio Romo. Grandal’s near-single advanced him to third.

All the Padres needed to win a sixth straight game was a second sacrifice fly from Maybin. He popped out to short and Romo struck out pinch-hitter Carlos Quentin to get the game into the 10th.

Right fielder Hunter Pence hustled his way to a double opening the inning and Belt -- who was 0-for-7 since returning from the disabled list Friday night after missing 50 games with a broken thumb -- put the Giants on top.

“I made some adjustments during the game,” Belt said after hitting his 10th homer to halt the Padres’ six-game winning streak.

Romo (4-3) got the win and right-hander Santiago Casilla got his second save. Thayer (3-3) suffered the loss.

Four of the Giants five runs came on homers, with Blanco giving San Francisco a 1-0 lead in the second with his first home run of the season -- which was also the first home run given up by the Padres right-hander Odrisamer Despaigne.

Despaigne, 27, who blanked the Giants on four hits and no walks in seven innings in his major league debut on June 23, allowed one run, two hits and four walks with two strikeouts in six innings in his third major league start.

“The guy knows his game,” Padres manager Bud Black said of Despaigne. “The last game against the Giants he was more aggressive with his fastball. Tonight, he wasn’t pinpoint with it. But he worked his way out of jams. The Giants had some funky swings at times.”

“He has four pitches and mixes them up,” Bochy said of Despaigne.

NOTES: Tim Lincecum, who no-hit the Padres for the second time in less than a year when he last faced them June 25 in San Francisco, gets another shot at the Padres on Sunday in the series finale at Petco Park. ... Giants 3B Pablo Sandoval left the ballpark with his left elbow heavily bandaged. He suffered a contusion in the first inning when he wast hit by a Despaigne pitch on the right elbow while swinging. ... Before this week, the last time the Giants were shut out three times in a five-game span was June 6-10, 2007. ... Padres 2B Jedd Gyorko (plantar fasciitis, left foot) and LHP Robbie Erlin (elbow soreness) will continue their rehab process at the Padres’ year-round Arizona training facility when the first half of the season ends next week with a seven-game trip to Colorado and the Los Angeles Dodgers.