Cashner gem helps Padres top Giants

SAN DIEGO -- For eight innings Saturday night, Andrew Cashner was beating the San Francisco Giants with four tools -- arm, bat, legs and glove.

But it took San Diego rookie reliever-turned-closer Kevin Quackenbush to push the Giants closer to elimination in the race for the National League West title.

After eight shutout innings by Cashner -- who also had two hits and a walk, used to his speed to help the team score their first run and made two notable defensive plays -- Quackenbush worked his way out of a ninth-inning jam to lead the Padres to a 3-2 win over the Padres at Petco Park.

The Padres’ second straight win over the Giants kept San Francisco 3 1/2 games behind the Dodgers in the National League West, although they remained a game ahead of the Pittsburgh Pirates in the race for the National League’s top wild-card berth.

Cashner dominated the Giants for eight innings and was only three outs from his second straight two-hit, complete-game shutout when Giants left fielder Hunter Pence led off the ninth with his 20th homer of the season -- a 377-foot liner into the left field seats to cut the Padres lead to 3-1.

Cashner departed after Giants second baseman Joe Panik singled.

Enter Quackenbush, who has been the Padres closer while Joaquin Benoit battles a “balky shoulder.”

Although he gave up two hits, including a run-scoring single to left fielder Gregor Blanco, Quackenbush worked out of the jam to pick up his fifth save and preserve Cashner’s third straight win.

“I thought it was a great performance by Quackenbush,” Cashner said. “I helped shift the momentum to the Giants. There was a lot of noise. He showed the ability to fight through that.”

Padres manager Bud Black said, “This was one of Quackenbush’s toughest tests. It was a great test and he passed. He has the heartbeat and pitches for that role. The Giants stressed him and he responded positively.”

For eight innings, it didn’t seem the Padres would need Quackenbush -- or anyone else for that matter.

Cashner (5-7) was dominating the Giants.

“I don’t know who would have beaten him tonight, Cashner was that good,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said.

“He’s got everything you want from a starting pitcher,” said Pence, who broke up Cashner’s bid to become the first Padres pitcher since Bruce Hurst in 1992 to throw back-to-back, complete-game shutouts.

As for Cashner, here’s what he did to the Giants:

--Pitching: Cashner entered the ninth inning having retired 15 straight Giants while allowing two hits and a walk through eight innings. His final line was two runs allowed on four hits with one walk and seven strikeouts.

--Hitting: Cashner was 2-for-3 with a triple, a bunt single and a walk that played a role in the Padres’ first run.

--Legs: Also one of the Padres’ fastest players, Cashner dashed into second on a possible double play grounder that drew a wild throw from Panik that resulted in the Padres’ first run.

--Defense: He fielded one smash back to the mound and stretched across the bag to field a wide throw from first baseman Yasmani Grandal while still touching the bag at first.

Cashner, who missed a dozen starts during two trips to the disabled list, is 3-1 in six starts since his second return on Aug. 23 with a 1.84 ERA. He has allowed only 33 hits and six walks with 30 strikeouts in 44 innings.

“Cash threw extremely well,” Black said. “He loves to play the entire game. If he were in the American League, he’d go crazy.”

Cashner said, “I don’t want to do the American League.”

Cashner shut out Philadelphia 1-0 on two hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in his outing last Monday.

The Padres built a 3-0 lead in 5 1/3 innings against Giants starter Yusmeiro Petit and ended another of the right-hander’s streaks.

NOTES: Two of the Giants’ walking wounded are more wounded today. LF Michael Morse on Friday night aggravated the oblique strain that had sidelined him since Sept. 1. And CF Angel Pagan aggravated his lower back strain and will likely miss the series with the Dodgers on Monday-Wednesday. ... It is doubtful that either RHP Odrisamer Despaigne (mild lat strain) or RHP Tyson Ross (forearm soreness) will make another start for the Padres in 2014 . . . Despaigne complained of his pain as he left Friday night’s game after shutting the Giants out on two hits in seven innings. ... Padres OF Abraham Almonte reinjured the high left ankle strain that had kept him out of nine of the previous 10 starts on a ground-rule double in his first at-bat Saturday.