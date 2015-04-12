Padres rough up Giants, Bumgarner

SAN DIEGO -- This Saturday night in April was far from the World Series.

But any time the world champions are humbled, it’s worth noting -- especially when they are throwing their ace.

The San Diego Padres rocked the San Francisco Giants and Madison Bumgarner in a 10-2 win.

Unlike in the World Series, James Shields got the better of Bumgarner, who beat Shields in Games 1 and 5 when Shields was pitching for the Royals.

But San Diego chased Bumgarner (1-1) after three innings, getting 10 hits in their 18 at-bats against him. It was his shortest stint since June 21, 2011, when he allowed eight runs and nine hits against the Twins and got but one out.

“As good as he is, he’s going to have off-nights,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. “His pitches were a little flat.”

Shields (1-0), who signed a $75 million contract with the Padres as free agent, pitched seven innings and was touched for a run and three hits.

“It’s a new team,” said Shields, who is 2-0 against the Giants in the regular season. “My job is to beat whoever I‘m opposing. I don’t care if it’s the Giants, or the Dodgers or anybody else, my job is to get a win.”

The Padres, who had 20 hits off three Giants pitchers, extended their advantage to 8-1 when scoring three runs in the sixth inning off reliever Ryan Vogelsong.

“This was a good game to get under out belt and kind of let everybody relax,” Padres right fielder Matt Kemp said. “Fans were wondering where the offense was? It came tonight. Hopefully we can keep it going.”

Shields, who was making his Petco Park debut as a Padre, even got into the act with a crisp single to right. The RBIs came from the Padres’ revamped outfield -- center fielder Wil Myers, Kemp and left fielder Justin Upton.

The Giants got their first hitters on base in the sixth and seventh innings. But Shields, who struck out seven and walked one with a hit batter, was able to wiggle from the potential jams.

Kemp led the Padres with four hits and an RBI. Third baseman Wil Middlebrooks had three hits and two RBIs. First baseman Yangervis Solarte had three hits and an RBI. Myers contributed two RBIs.

Giants third baseman Joaquin Arias led off the fourth with his first home run of the season, slicing the deficit to 5-1.

San Diego scored three runs in third inning when it sent eight batters to the plate. After Solarte and Upton singled, catcher Derek Norris, Middlebrooks and second baseman Jedd Gyorko contributed consecutive RBI singles for a 5-0 cushion.

Bumgarner, who allowed 10 hits and five runs in three innings, didn’t return for the fourth and was relieved by Vogelsong.

“I was a little off,” said Bumgarner, the World Series MVP. “I was getting side to side (on his release point) and I just wasn’t putting the pitches where I wanted. I wasn’t very effective and I need to get that squared away. It shouldn’t be a real difficult fix and hopefully we can get that going.”

Kemp said the Padres took advantage of Bumgarner.

“He’s one of the best pitchers in the league,” Kemp said. “He made a couple of mistakes and we hopped on those mistakes and made some things happen.”

The Padres committed their second error in three innings when shortstop Clint Barmes’ bad throw to first allowed Nori Aoki to reach in the third. But Shields sandwiched ground outs by second baseman Joe Panik and center fielder Angel Pagan between a nifty catch by Kemp.

After snapping a 22-inning scoreless streak on Friday, the Padres got busy quickly.

In the first, Upton’s RBI single drove in Kemp after his two-out double. For Upton, it was his 10th hit in 26 career at-bats against Bumgarner.

Norris and Middlebooks followed with singles, with Middlebrooks’ hit chasing home Upton for a 2-0 Padres lead.

The Giants wasted an opportunity in the first after Panik’s one-out single. Catcher Buster Posey lifted a popup to Solarte at first base and he looked like someone making his first major-league debut at that position.

Solarte had the ball hit off his glove for an error and Panik advanced to third. But Shields got Casey McGehee to fly out to center to end the inning. McGehee left the game after the at-bat with a strained left knee and underwent an MRI, the results of which will be revealed on Sunday.

“We’re going through the process and we’ll see what the doctor says,” Bochy said.

NOTES: Padres INF Yangervis Solarte got his first major-league start at first base on Saturday. Solarte, a switch-hitter who has seen time at second base, got the nod over the left-handed Yonder Alonso against LHP Madison Bumgarner. ... LHP Frank Garces isn’t being pigeon-holed as a lefty specialist, manager Bud Black said. ... Recently recalled RHP Brandon Maurer can fill either a long or short role out of the bullpen, Black said. ... Giants 1B Brandon Belt (strained groin) continues to improve and is available for pinch-hitting duties. ... Manager Bruce Bochy said it has been a challenging series. “I‘m having a hard time keeping up with the game times,” he said. Games have started at 3:40 pm, 7:10 p.m, 5:40 pm and on Sunday, at 1:10 p.m.