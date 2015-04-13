Nieves’ slam leads Padres over Giants

SAN DIEGO -- Wil Nieves first major league hit came on July 21, 2002, when he had the pleasure of catching Jake Peavy in the debut of his first tour with the San Diego Padres.

Almost 13 years later, Nieves hit the first grand slam of his major league career off Peavy to lead the Padres to a 6-4 victory over the San Francisco Giants that gave San Diego three straight wins in their four-game series against the reigning World Series champions.

“This is one of the biggest moments of my career, probably the biggest,” said the 37-year-old Nieves, who became the Padres backup to Derek Norris when catcher Tim Federowicz underwent knee surgery during spring training.

In his first start of the season and in his at-bat, Nieves hit a liner that landed six inches foul of being a two-run double.

He delivered the grand slam in his second at-bat, erasing a 2-0 Giants lead and putting the Padres on top to stay. The Giants twice pulled to within a run late in the game only to have the Padres twice answer with runs of their own.

“I’ve liked our approach at the plate the last couple of games,” said Padres manager Bud Black. “We got nine two-strike hits (among 20) Saturday night and four today. Guys are fighting at the ends of at-bats. I like what I see.”

Five of the Padres six runs were scored on two-out hits Sunday, including Nieves’ slam on a 1-and-1 cut fastball from Peavy in the bottom of the fourth.

“Peavy made a mistake,” said Nieves of the grad-slam pitch. “He wanted it away and it backed up onto the plate.”

”I threw two good pitches to Nieves,“ said Peavy. ”Then I threw one ball up, spun it and, obviously it cost us the game. “It came right out of the top of my hand and just didn’t do much.”

The Padres loaded the bases with one out on a lead-off single by right fielder Matt Kemp, a walk drawn by left fielder Justin Upton and a single by third baseman Will Middlebrooks.

The grand slam was the first of Nieves’ career and only the 10th homer of his 1,155-at-bat career.

Peavy was pitching at Petco Park for the first time since the Padres traded him to the Chicago White Sox on July 31, 2009. Peavy won the National League Cy Young Award in 2007 while pitching for the Padres during Black’s first season as San Diego’s manager.

“I was comfortable,” said Peavy of his return to Petco Park. “I really didn’t have any nerves. I was just trying to find a way to win. I really didn’t take it all in. Everything is so different now. But the mound and the setup at home plate, I was comfortable for sure.”

Right-hander Tyson Ross (1-0) picked up the win for the Padres despite allowing three runs on five hits and four walks in six innings. Ross struck out eight Giants. Right-hander Craig Kimbrel picked up his second save in the series and his second as a Padre.

“Tyson was a little out of whack today,” said Black. “He was not on the top of his game. But he worked through six innings and found a way to get a win. That’s a positive sign.”

Peavy suffered the loss in his season debut, allowing four runs on four hits and three walks in four innings. The right-hander missed his first scheduled start last Tuesday due to back stiffness.

The Giants twice reduced the Padres lead to a single run in the in the sixth and seventh. The Padres countered in the bottom half of both innings.

San Francisco right fielder Justin Maxwell walked with one out in the top of the sixth and scored on center fielder Gregor Blanco’s triple into the right field corner to make it 4-3. The Giants missed a chance to tie when third baseman Matt Duffy grounded out to second with one out and the Padres infield drawn in. Ross struck out Giants relief pitcher Yusmeiro Petit to end the threat.

The Padres stretched their lead to 5-3 in the bottom of the inning on a double by Upton, who has hit safely in every game of the season, and a two-out triple into the left field corner by shortstop Alexi Amarista.

Catcher Buster Posey homered in the top of the seventh -- a 394-foot drive to left center off Padres right-handed reliever Dale Thayer -- to make it 5-4. But Padres center fielder Will Venable countered with his first homer of the season in the bottom of the inning, a 351-foot shot down the line in right off Giants’ right-handed reliever Ken Machi.

The Giants took a 2-0 lead with single runs in the second and third against Ross.

Maxwell walked with one out in the second, advanced to second on Blanco’s grounder to third and scored on Duffy’s two-out single.

Left fielder Nori Aoki opened the Giants third with a single, extending his hitting dating back to last season to 15 straight games. Aoki moved to second on an infield out, advanced to third on a passed ball by Nieves and scored on Brandon Belt’s single.

NOTES: Giants 3B Casey McGehee suffered a bone bruise Saturday night and will miss “a few” games after receiving a cortisone injection. An MRI exam was negative . ... Sunday’s crowd of 40,184 raised the total for the series to 168,171 -- a Padres record for a four-game series at Petco Park. ... Peavy’s National League Cy Young Award in 2007 came during Bud Black’s first season as the Padres’ manager. ... RHP Charlie Heston will become only the second rookie in San Francisco Giants history to start the home opener Monday. The first was RHP Alan Fowlkes on April 13, 1982. ... The Padres tied a Petco Park record with their 20-hit game Saturday night.