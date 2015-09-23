Giants stay alive witrh win vs. Padres

SAN DIEGO -- The San Francisco Giants followed an off-day with a fun day: beat the San Diego Padres and gain ground on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Center fielder Angel Pagan’s two-run homer lifted the Giants past the Padres 4-2 on Tuesday night.

“We’re still alive,” San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy said. “I’ve talked about this so many times. You never know.”

Pagan’s blast in the seventh inning extended the Giants’ lead after shortstop Brandon Crawford’s two-out RBI single in the sixth.

The Giants trail the NL West-leading Dodgers by six games.

“You keep grinding, you keep fighting and see what happens,” Bochy said. “You’ve got to believe and it’s up to us about winning games.”

San Francisco beat the Padres for the sixth straight time and in eight of the past nine games.

”They had a couple of big hits at big times and that is nothing new for them against us,“ Padres interim manager Pat Murphy said. ”They have been timely.

San Diego was one of six with runners in scoring position and fell 11 games under .500 as it dropped its eighth contest in 11 outings.

“We couldn’t get the big hit,” Murphy said. “It is frustrating.”

George Kontos (4-2), who pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief of starter Chris Heston, got the win. Santiago Casilla worked the ninth for his 35th save in 40 chances.

“As long as there’s still games to be played, we’re competing for one of those playoff spots,” Kontos said. “Guys are going to come out here and play every like it’s our last, like we’ve been doing.”

Tyson Ross (10-11) went six innings and surrendered two runs on four hits and two walks. He tied a career high with 11 strikeouts and ran his season total to a career-best 205.

“I got my two-seamer going, my slider was biting hard and I kind of missed a lot of bats,” Ross said.

Pinch-hitter Brett Wallace’s home run pulled the Padres to within 4-2 in the seventh. It was Wallace’s major league high fourth pinch-hit homer on the year.

“What can you say about Wally,” Murphy said. “It’s uncanny what this guy does.”

Pagan’s homer, his third, came after pinch-hitter Jarrett Parker reached on a walk.

Second baseman Cory Spangenberg’s home run in the sixth inning pulled the Padres to within 2-1.

The Giants increased their advantage to 2-0 on Crawford’s run-scoring single, after left fielder Alejandro De Aza walked and stole second.

Giants right fielder Marlon Byrd opened the fifth with a single but was erased on second baseman Kelby Tomlinson’s double-play grounder. After Giants second baseman Ehire Adrianza walked, catcher Trevor Brown delivered his first major league hit, an RBI double that one-hopped the center field fence for a 1-0 San Francisco lead.

Ross, who struck out the first four batters he faced, made Padres history in the third inning when he retired Brown looking. It was Ross’ sixth strikeout of the game and his career-high 200th of the season.

He joined James Shields to become the first set of Padres teammates to have 200 strikeouts in a season. Ross is the sixth pitcher in franchise history to reach 200 strikeouts, something that was done on eight occasions. Jake Peavy accomplished the feat three times.

“It’s pretty cool that it is the first time we have had two in the rotation get that,” Ross said. “(Pitching coach) Darren Balsley gives us great scouting reports all season long and we have a good game plan going out there. It’s all about executing.”

For the Giants, it’s all about not giving up.

“That’s where it starts,” Bochy said.

NOTES: The Padres started their final homestead, which lasts nine games. ... San Diego RHP Shawn Kelley, who hadn’t pitched since Sept. 1 due to a strained right forearm, was available Tuesday night. He pitched the eighth inning, giving up one hit and striking out three ... Padres RHP Josh Johnson has not yet decided when to have elbow surgery. ... Giants C Buster Posey (hip) was a late scratch from the lineup. He is expected to play Wednesday. ... San Francisco OF Juan Perez (oblique) isn’t likely to play again this year, manager Bruce Bochy said. ... Giants 1B Brandon Belt wasn’t with the club, as he was undergoing concussion tests.