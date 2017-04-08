Solarte, Margot lead Padres past Giants

SAN DIEGO -- Yangervis Solarte is not buying the chatter that the rebuilding San Diego Padres are sprinting toward a 100-loss season.

"We've got a lot of talent here,'' Solarte said through a translator. "We've got a really good group. We might not necessarily have some of the stars that everyone recognizes or thinks of, but if we do our job and let that talent play, then I think we'll be good.''

Solarte had four RBIs and rookie Manuel Margot added two homers to lift the Padres past the San Francisco Giants 7-6 on Friday.

It was a dream game for Margot

"It's something you think about, but you never really think it's going to happen,'' Margot said via a translator. "I was able to execute. It was great.''

Solarte, who had three hits, drove in his final two runs in the seventh when the Padres regained the lead in their home opener. Austin Hedges' squeeze bunt scored Solarte for the inning's third run.

Brandon Belt, who had five RBIs, hit his second home run of the game in the eighth, a solo shot, pulling the Giants to within 7-6. He smacked his first career grand slam in the sixth, momentarily giving the Giants a 5-4 edge.

Jose Torres (1-0) worked a clean seventh for his first career win. Brandon Maurer pitched the ninth for his first save.

George Kontos (0-1) took the loss. He got just two outs in the seventh after being charged with three runs on two hits with three walks.

"We did a heck of a job coming back and this is what makes it a little difficult, I guess, when you do some great things that happen during the game,'' Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. "Belt's grand slam to give us the lead ... a lot of good things happened but we are just having a hiccup somewhere along the line and that is what is costing us these games.''

Neither starter got past the sixth inning as the Giants lost for the fourth time in five games.

Padres starter Luis Perdomo pitched 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five runs on seven hits and a walk. He struck out three.

Matt Cain continues to struggle after a shaky spring training. Cain, a three-time All-Star, recorded one out in the fifth and was yanked after allowing four runs on six hits and three walks.

The Giants rallied in the sixth. Belt's grand slam scored pinch-hitter Conor Gillaspie (single), Joe Panik (double) and Aaron Hill (walk). Belt redirected Perdomo's 84-mph slider over the right-center-field fence.

"My goal was not to guess and sit on just one pitch,'' said Belt, whose last grand slam came at Triple-A in 2011. "I just want to see the ball and trust my hands. With the bases loaded, fortunately, I was able to get a hold of one. You don't want to get too anxious up there.''

Earlier, Solarte's second RBI had extended the Padres' advantage to 4-1 in the fifth inning. He brought Travis Jankowski in after he singled and stole second.

Margot hit his second solo home run in as many at-bats in the third inning. He punished Cain's 88-mph fastball, sending a line drive into the left-field seats.

"I wasn't as sharp as I needed to be,'' Cain said. "It's not easy pitching from behind or deep in counts.''

Solarte accounted for the inning's second run when his single up the middle scored Wil Myers, who reached with a double to left.

San Diego tied the score at 1-1 when leadoff hitter Margot smacked Cain's 84-mph fastball 401 feet over the left-field wall for his first major-league homer.

Panik started the game with a double and, after advancing to third on a fly out, scored on Perdomo's balk for a 1-0 Giants lead.

NOTES: Giants OF Denard Span was limited to a pinch-hitting role with a sore hip. ... Giants C Buster Posey was given the day off. ... Giants RHP Hunter Strickland will miss the series on paternity leave. ... Giants LHP Steven Okert was brought up from Triple-A Sacramento. ... Padres C Hector Sanchez went on the seven-day DL with concussion symptoms. ... OF Jabari Blash was called up from Triple-A El Paso by the Padres.