Preview: Giants at Phillies

After missing more than two months with an elbow injury, Cliff Lee returns to the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday when the San Francisco Giants visit to start a four-game series. Lee couldn’t have picked a much better team to face in his first game back as he boasts a 5-0 record with a 0.88 ERA in six career starts against San Francisco. The Giants will still be a major test for Lee after they won two of three at Miami and posted 24 runs in their last four games.

Hunter Pence, a former Phillies outfielder, is 6-for-11 with two homer in his career against Lee and comes in off a five-hit series along with Pablo Sandoval and Buster Posey. Ryan Vogelsong, who has pitched better than his record for San Francisco of late, will oppose Lee in the opener. Trade target Marlon Byrd hit his team-leading 19th homer on Sunday, but it wasn’t enough as Philadelphia fell for the fourth time in five outings with an 8-2 loss at Atlanta.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET; CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Ryan Vogelsong (5-7, 3.86 ERA) vs. Phillies LH Cliff Lee (4-4, 3.18)

Vogelsong has lost four straight starts, but allowed only eight runs, 22 hits and three walks over 24 2/3 innings in that span. The 36-year-old North Carolina native is 3-2 on the road in eight starts with a 5.18 ERA – 2-5 and 3.04 at home. Chase Utley is 3-for-6 in his career against Vogelsong, who is 1-0 in five appearances (two starts) with a 3.00 ERA versus the Phillies.

Lee could be auditioning for several teams looking for a top-of-the-rotation starter with the trade deadline looming on July 31. The 2008 American League Cy Young winner triumphed in his last outing against Cincinnati on May 18, yielding two runs over 6 2/3 innings. Michael Morse is also 9-for-23 against Lee, who boasts a 1.77 ERA at home this season despite winning only once in four decisions.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Giants are expected to officially place 1B Brandon Belt (concussion) on the disabled list Monday.

2. Philadelphia OF Grady Sizemore has 10 hits in 24 at-bats in six games since being signed as a free agent.

3. San Francisco 2B Marco Scutaro missed three games with a stiff neck after making his first appearance of the season July 12. He returned to go 1-for-4 on Sunday.

PREDICTION: Giants 4, Phillies 3