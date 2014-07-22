Preview: Giants at Phillies

One day after placing Matt Cain on the disabled list, the San Francisco Giants will turn to Yusmeiro Petit in Tuesday’s road clash with the Philadelphia Phillies. Cain, who is battling elbow inflammation, has been suffering through one of the worst seasons of his career and enters this DL stint with a 2-7 record and a 4.18 ERA. Petit earned starting duty earlier this year but has made 21 of his 26 appearances out of the bullpen, so it remains to be seen how many innings he can provide Tuesday.

Petit’s workload will take on extra importance after San Francisco needed five relievers over the final six innings of Monday’s 7-4 triumph. Hunter Pence had three of the Giants’ 15 hits in that one, while rookie Adam Duvall drilled a two-run homer against Cliff Lee. Duvall will look to make it two straight strong performances in place of starting first baseman Brandon Belt, who was placed on the seven-day concussion DL on Monday.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, CSN Bay Area, CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Yusmeiro Petit (3-3, 3.86 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Roberto Hernandez (4-8, 4.22)

Petit has been hit hard by the Phillies throughout his career, posting a 7.71 ERA and a .327 opponents average across five appearances (one start). Jimmy Rollins has enjoyed success against him in limited opportunities with a walk, single, triple and home run in eight plate appearances. Petit, a 29-year-old Venezuelan, has allowed two earned runs in 15 1/3 innings over his last nine relief appearances.

Hernandez was up and down over the first half of the season but entered the All-Star break with three solid starts in a span of four outings. In his last start - a 4-1 victory at Milwaukee on July 9 - the Dominican Republic native yielded one run and three hits over eight innings. One downside for Hernandez, particularly over the last two months, has been his control as the former All-Star has walked at least two hitters in 10 straight starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Phillies 2B Chase Utley is 9-for-27 with four home runs lifetime against Cain, but enters this matchup 0-for-6 with three strikeouts versus Petit.

2. Pence has three consecutive multi-hit games, although he only has recorded one homer in his last 25 contests.

3. Giants RHP Santiago Casilla has logged 14 straight scoreless appearances, including a save in Monday’s series opener that saw his ERA drop to 0.98.

PREDICTION: Phillies 5, Giants 3