July 24, 2014 / 3:36 AM / 3 years ago

Preview: Giants at Phillies

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Following a stretch of four straight subpar outings, Madison Bumgarner tries to make it two solid starts in a row Wednesday evening against the host Philadelphia Phillies. The San Francisco Giants’ left-hander allowed 20 runs over a span of four starts between June 27 and July 13 before righting the ship against the Miami Marlins his last time out. The Giants are in desperate need of innings from Bumgarner after using their entire bullpen -- and 40 percent of their starting rotation -- during Tuesday’s 9-6 victory in 14 innings.

Buster Posey’s game-tying homer in the ninth set the stage for Brandon Crawford’s three-run double in the 14th as San Francisco improved to 2-0 in the four-game set. The Giants also continue to receive tremendous support from their bullpen, which has given up one run in 15 innings in this series. The Phillies also need innings from their starter, but A.J. Burnett will need to be better than he was his last time out.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, ESPN, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants LH Madison Bumgarner (11-7, 3.38 ERA) vs. Phillies RH A.J. Burnett (6-9, 4.08)

Bumgarner has been a little more generous with the long ball of late, giving up three home runs in four starts this month after allowing a total of four homers in May and June combined. He gave up one homer against the Marlins on Friday, but that was the extent of the damage in the Giants’ 9-1 triumph. The only active player for the Phillies to homer against Bumgarner is Domonic Brown.

Burnett had surrendered three earned runs or fewer in seven straight starts before giving up six in five innings against the Atlanta Braves on Friday. Burnett is 6-3 with a 2.30 ERA and a .202 opponents average in nine lifetime starts against the Giants. In seven plate appearances against the veteran right-hander, Posey is 3-for-5 with a double and two walks.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Giants are 8-2 in extra innings this season.

2. San Francisco OF Hunter Pence enters this matchup riding a streak of four straight games with multiple hits.

3. Giants RHP George Kontos, who recorded five victories over his first 3 1/2 major league seasons, has notched the win in each of the first two games of the series.

PREDICTION: Giants 5, Phillies 2

