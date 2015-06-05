Preview: Giants at Phillies

After making their third trip to the White House in five years, the San Francisco Giants hope that they can return to their winning ways when they open a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday. The Giants were honored by President Barack Obama on Thursday for their 2014 World Series title, but the team has been inconsistent at best this season - with its current five-game skid coming on the heels of a five-game winning streak.

San Francisco has mustered just 2.8 runs and a .184 batting average with runners in scoring position during the losing skid, but it has enjoyed considerable success on the road (5.08 runs, .286 batting average). The Giants have won five of their last seven versus the Phillies and would be wise to close the door on the pesky club, which used a pair of late rallies to win two straight contests versus Cincinnati before its last comeback bid fell short in a 6-4 setback on Thursday. Philadelphia’s Ben Revere had an RBI double among his three hits in the series finale and is 5-for-9 in his career versus Friday starter Tim Lincecum. Chase Utley, who is batting .350 versus the two-time National League Cy Young Award winner, had a sacrifice fly and a run scored on Thursday.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, CSBA (San Francisco), WCAU (Philadelphia)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Tim Lincecum (5-3, 3.00 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Jerome Williams (3-5, 5.49)

Lincecum saw his four-game winning streak halted in emphatic fashion, surrendering four earned runs for the second time in as many starts en route to an 8-0 loss to Atlanta on Saturday. The 30-year-old has handcuffed Philadelphia in his career, posting a 6-3 career mark while limiting the Phillies to a .225 batting average. Lincecum picked up the save in his last appearance versus Philadelphia, wrapping up the 14th inning in a 9-6 victory on July 22.

Williams fell to 1-4 with a gaudy 6.62 ERA in his last seven starts after yielding four runs in five innings in a 4-1 setback to Colorado on Sunday. A former San Francisco first-round draft pick, the 33-year-old Williams has lost both of his career starts versus the Giants - yielding six runs on 14 hits in 10 1/3 innings. Williams has struggled with allowing home runs, as he has been taken deep six times in his last six starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. San Francisco RF Hunter Pence, who has four hits and two runs scored in his last two games, is batting .325 versus the team with which he played from 2011-12.

2. Philadelphia 3B Maikel Franco went 5-for-13 with two homers, six RBIs and three runs scored in his last three contests.

3. Giants 2B Joe Panik is 13-for-35 during his nine-game hitting streak and 6-for-12 in his career versus the Phillies.

PREDICTION: Giants 6, Phillies 1