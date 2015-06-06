Preview: Giants at Phillies

The San Francisco Giants continue to make themselves at home on the road, and recent trips to Citizens Bank Park also have provided a safe haven for the reigning World Series champions. After snapping a five-game skid with a 5-4 triumph in the series opener, the Giants vie for their 10th win in 13 contests in Philadelphia when they face the plummeting Phillies on Saturday afternoon.

Mired in a 4-for-28 slump entering the series, Buster Posey belted a go-ahead solo homer in the seventh inning to send San Francisco to its fourth straight road victory. While the Giants have struggled with consistency, Philadelphia has struggled mightily en route to dropping nine of its last 11 contests. Slugger Ryan Howard launched a two-run homer in the series opener but is just 1-for-9 in his career versus Saturday starter Madison Bumgarner. Promising Maikel Franco also went deep on Friday and is 7-for-17 with three homers, seven RBIs and four runs scored in his last four contests.

TV: 3:05 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants LH Madison Bumgarner (6-2, 3.12 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Severino Gonzalez (2-1, 6.88)

Bumgarner won three straight starts before settling for a no-decision in his last outing, yielding three runs and five hits in 6 1/3 innings against Atlanta on Sunday. The 2014 World Series Most Valuable Player permitted a two-run blast by Juan Uribe in the seventh frame, marking his fifth homer allowed in his last five games after surrendering just three in his first six outings. Bumgarner owns a 2-2 career record versus Philadelphia but settled for a no-decision in his last meeting despite yielding one run and striking out nine in seven innings.

Making his fourth career start, Gonzalez permitted his first two homers of the season but was able to escape with a no-decision against the New York Mets on May 25. The 22-year-old Panamanian struck out a campaign-best eight versus the Mets and did not walk a batter for the second straight outing. Matt Duffy, who homered on Friday, also has gone deep in his career versus Gonzalez.

WALK-OFFS

1. Philadelphia OF Ben Revere, who is 6-for-9 with three runs scored in his last three games, is 4-for-8 with two RBIs in his career versus Bumgarner.

2. San Francisco OF Nori Aoki sat out the series opener with the flu but is expected to play on Saturday.

3. Slumping Phillies SS Freddy Galvis, who also sat out on Friday, is mired in an 0-for-26 drought.

PREDICTION: Giants 3, Phillies 0