Preview: Giants at Phillies

The San Francisco Giants’ topsy-turvy season is back on the upswing while the spiraling Philadelphia Phillies sure are making themselves comfortable in the basement of the National League East. The visiting Giants shuffled five-game winning and losing streaks before taking the first two contests heading into Sunday afternoon’s series finale against the Phillies.

Matt Duffy homered in Friday’s 5-4 series-opening victory before adding an RBI single among his two hits in San Francisco’s 7-5 triumph the following day. Nori Aoki’s two-run single highlighted his three-hit performance as the speedster improved to 14-for-20 in his last five contests away from home. While the Giants have won five in a row on the road and seven of eight at Citizens Bank Park, the bottom has fallen out for Philadelphia with losses in 10 of its last 12 games. Indicative of his team’s struggles, Freddy Galvis failed to get a hit in three at-bats on Saturday to drop to a woeful 0-for-28 in his last seven contests.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Ryan Vogelsong (4-3, 4.26 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Sean O‘Sullivan (1-4, 5.03)

Vogelsong saw his four-game winning streak come to a halt on Monday after yielding four runs (three earned) on five hits in six innings in a 4-3 setback to Pittsburgh. The loss was the first since April 29 for the 37-year-old, who owns a 1-0 mark in six career appearances versus the Phillies despite recording a 1.81 WHIP and allowing the club to bat .344 against him. Vogelsong picked up a no-decision in his last meeting with Philadelphia after permitting four runs (three earned) on 11 hits in three innings.

O‘Sullivan was able to walk away with a no-decision despite yielding four runs on nine hits in 5 2/3 innings against Cincinnati on Tuesday. The 27-year-old kept the ball in the park after allowing four homers versus the New York Mets on May 27 and nine in his first six starts this season. O‘Sullivan has split a pair of career decisions against San Francisco, picking up the loss in his most recent outing despite permitting two runs on six hits in five innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. San Francisco 2B Joe Panik, who is riding an 11-game hitting streak, has yet to face O‘Sullivan in his career.

2. Philadelphia OF Ben Revere is 7-for-13 in his last four games, but 0-for-3 in his career versus Vogelsong.

3. Giants 1B Brandon Belt has failed to record a hit in six at-bats in the series and is 0-for-17 lifetime at Citizens Bank Park.

PREDICTION: Giants 7, Phillies 1