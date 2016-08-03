Preview: Giants at Phillies

The San Francisco Giants cannot afford a road trip similar to their last one if they hope to remain atop the National League West. After losing a slugfest in the opener, San Francisco looks to bounce back Wednesday as it visits the Philadelphia Phillies for the middle contest of their three-game series.

The Giants emerged from the All-Star break to go 1-7 on an eight-game trek and got off to a rough start Tuesday, rallying from an early six-run deficit before yielding five runs in the eighth inning en route to a 13-8 loss. Brandon Crawford and Brandon Belt each homered and drove in three runs for San Francisco, which enters Wednesday with a two-game division lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers. The top-third of Philadelphia's lineup was unstoppable, as Cesar Hernandez (4-for-5, three runs), Aaron Altherr (3-for-5, homer, five RBIs, three runs) and Maikel Franco (4-for-4, homer, four RBIs, three runs) combined to record 11 of the team's 15 hits. The Phillies, who have won only three of their last eight home games, seek their first series victory since sweeping a three-game set against visiting Atlanta from July 4-6.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Johnny Cueto (13-3, 2.63 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Aaron Nola (6-9, 4.78)

Cueto fell to 0-2 in three starts since the All-Star break when he allowed three runs and eight hits in five innings against Washington on Thursday. The 30-year-old Dominican carried a 14-start unbeaten streak into the break, going 10-0 after suffering his first loss of the season on April 21 versus Arizona. Cueto was fortunate to remain 1-4 in 10 career turns against Philadelphia as he escaped with a no-decision versus the Phillies on June 26 after surrendering six runs in as many frames.

Nola ended a seven-start winless streak during which he suffered five losses on Thursday despite yielding three runs on eight hits and three walks over five innings at Atlanta. The 23-year-old native of Louisiana had given up five or more runs in five of his previous six turns, with a six-frame scoreless effort against Miami on July 18 sandwiched in that stretch. One of the rough outings came in his first career start against the Giants on June 26, when he - like Cueto - also avoided a loss after being tagged for five runs and 10 hits in 3 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Giants LHP Will Smith had a forgettable debut one day after being acquired from Milwaukee, allowing two runs and two hits in the series opener while retiring just one batter.

2. Philadelphia designated Andrew Bailey for assignment prior to Tuesday's game and recalled fellow RHP Luis Garcia, who yielded two runs on a walk and a homer in one inning in his first major-league appearance since April 24.

3. San Francisco placed OF Mac Williamson (shoulder) on the 15-day disabled list, activated INF Ehire Adrianza from the DL and sent LHP Matt Reynolds, RHP Albert Suarez and INFs Grant Green and Ruben Tejada to Triple-A Sacramento.

PREDICTION: Giants 7, Phillies 3