Preview: Giants at Phillies

The National League West-leading San Francisco Giants look to avoid being swept when they visit the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday afternoon for the finale of their three-game set. After squandering a late lead and dropping a 13-8 decision in the series opener, San Francisco watched a four-run lead disappear on Wednesday and suffered a 5-4 loss in 12 innings.

Buster Posey drove in three runs and scored the other as he recorded the third two-hit performance of his four-game hitting streak for the Giants, who own a two-game division lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers. San Francisco needs to improve its play on the road in order to remain atop the NL West, as it has lost nine of its 10 games away from home since the All-Star break. Maikel Franco has played a big role in the series for Philadelphia thus far, driving in seven runs - including the game-winner on Wednesday. The Phillies attempt to complete their first series sweep since taking three from visiting Atlanta from July 4-6, which also was their last series victory.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), NBC 10 (Philadelphia)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants LH Matt Moore (7-7, 4.08 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Vince Velasquez (8-3, 3.32)

Moore looks to win his third consecutive start as he makes his debut for the team against which he allowed two runs and six hits over six innings of a no-decision on June 18. The 27-year-old Floridian is riding a streak of six straight starts in which he yielded three earned runs or fewer. Moore lost his only career start against the Phillies as he surrendered four runs on five hits and three walks in 4 2/3 frames on July 20, 2015 at Philadelphia.

Velasquez had his unbeaten streak halted at seven starts Friday as he suffered a hard-luck loss at Atlanta after allowing just two runs and seven hits in six innings. The 24-year-old Californian recorded three victories during his streak, giving up fewer than three runs on six occasions. Velasquez, who never has faced San Francisco, is 4-1 with his lone career shutout and a 1.50 ERA at Citizens Bank Park this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Phillies were without two pitchers Wednesday as Aaron Nola was scratched from his scheduled start and placed on the 15-day disabled list with a strained right elbow while fellow RHP Jeanmar Gomez was put on the paternity list, although he is expected to be back with the team on Thursday.

2. San Francisco has lost 13 of its 17 contests since the All-Star break.

3. Philadelphia recalled RHPs Phil Klein and Michael Mariot from Triple-A Lehigh Valley and both made their debut with the club, with the former yielding four runs over five frames while getting the start and the latter working a perfect frame of relief.

PREDICTION: Giants 5, Phillies 2