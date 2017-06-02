Preview: Giants at Phillies

A pair of last-place National League clubs in dire need of turning things around will square off when the San Francisco Giants open a seven-game road trip with the first of three at the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night. Inept offenses have plagued San Francisco and Philadelphia, which have lost three and four in a row, respectively.

The Giants produced four runs in a three-game sweep at home by NL East-leading Washington, prompting manager Bruce Bochy to call out his team leaders. "We've got to get this offense going," Bochy said. "It's not going to happen until we get our core guys to get their numbers to where they're supposed to be. We still think that's going to happen." The Phillies were outscored 21-5 in a three-game sweep in Miami, losing for the 25th time in 31 games. Philadelphia posted a woeful 6-22 record in May -- its fewest wins in one month in 20 years -- and was limited to two runs or fewer in nine of its last 11 games.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, NBCSN Bay Area (San Francisco), NBC 10 (Philadelphia)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants LH Ty Blach (3-2, 3.83 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Jerad Eickhoff (0-5, 4.74)

With the exception of a horrendous performance at Cincinnati on May 6, Blach has been outstanding since he was shifted from the bullpen to the rotation. The 26-year-old went a season-high 7 2/3 innings last time out at Atlanta, winning his third consecutive start by allowing two runs on six hits. In fact, Blach has allowed as many runs in his six other starts (10) as the debacle in Cincinnati.

While still in search of his first victory of the season, Eickhoff has regressed since a solid start to the year, permitting at least four runs on four occasions over the past six outings. He pitched at least six innings in each of his first three starts but has failed to go beyond that marker since. Eickhoff is keeping the ball in the park, giving up four homers in his last seven starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Giants C Buster Posey is batting .348 after going 6-for-11 against Washington.

2. Phillies LF Aaron Altherr has hit safely in six straight games, but has one extra-base hit in his last nine contests.

3. The teams split six meetings last year, each winning two of three at home.

PREDICTION: Giants 5, Phillies 3