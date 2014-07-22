(Updated: ADDS records to Giants and Dodgers to reflect virtual tie and REPLACES ”NL“ with National League” in second graph CHANGES “visitors” to “San Francisco” in fourth graph)

Giants 7, Phillies 4: Hunter Pence, Buster Posey and rookie Adam Duvall drove in two runs apiece as visiting San Francisco spoiled Cliff Lee’s return in the opener of a four-game set.

Pence had three of the 15 hits for San Francisco (55-44), which remained in a virtual tie with the Los Angeles Dodgers (56-45) atop the National League West. Giants starter Ryan Vogelsong allowed four runs (three earned) on 11 hits over three-plus innings but was bailed out by the offensive onslaught.

Making his first start since May 18 due to an elbow injury, Lee (4-5) gave up six runs and 12 hits in 5 2/3 innings. Ryan Howard and Jimmy Rollins each drove in a pair for the Phillies.

Vogelsong was staked to an early 3-2 lead before Howard’s check-swing single plated two runs in the fourth inning. Duvall delivered a two-run blast to center in the sixth to put San Francisco back in front, and Pence added an RBI single later in the frame to send Lee to the showers.

George Kontos (2-0) pitched two scoreless innings in relief of Vogelsong before four more relievers closed it out. Pence added an RBI triple in the eighth to make it 7-4 and Santiago Casilla worked the ninth for his sixth save.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Philadelphia 3B Cody Asche (3-for-4) made a diving stab to end the fourth, saving at least one run. He also made a terrific catch in the fifth. ... Lee entered 5-0 with a 0.88 ERA lifetime against San Francisco. ... Pence went 2-for-4 against Lee to improve to 8-for-15 against the former Cy Young Award winner.