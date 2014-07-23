Giants outlast Phillies in 14-inning marathon

PHILADELPHIA -- The San Francisco Giants possess a knack for winning extra-inning games.

Tuesday night -- and early Wednesday morning -- two unlikely players rose to the occasion.

Shortstop Brandon Crawford’s three-run, 14th-inning double broke a 5-5 tie, and Tim Lincecum earned his first-ever save to spark the Giants to a 9-6 win over the Philadelphia Phillies that ended just before 1 a.m. EDT.

The game lasted 5 hours, 46 minutes.

“It was really fun,” Lincecum said. “It shows a lot from our guys.”

Crawford smoked a double to left-center to snap a 2-for-22 skid, and catcher Hector Sanchez knocked in Crawford with a single.

“It was huge,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said.

Had the game remained tied after 14 innings, Bochy might have called upon left fielder Tyler Colvin to pitch.

“I asked him if he had pitched before,” Bochy said. “He mentioned high school.”

The Phillies led 5-4 going into the ninth, but Giants first baseman Buster Posey tied the game with a solo homer to left off Phillies closer Jonathan Papelbon. It was Papelbon’s third blown save in 26 opportunities this year.

“He’s been good all year,” Philadelphia first baseman Ryan Howard said. “You can’t put it on him. We win and lose as a team.”

George Kontos (3-0) won for the second night in a row, pitching 2 1/3 innings and allowing a run in the 14th.

”That’s why you keep your arm in good shape,“ Kontos said. ”We’ll see how I feel in the morning.

“Maybe I’ll try to give them an inning or two (Wednesday night),” he joked.

Lincecum, the ninth pitcher used by San Francisco, recorded the last two outs. Fortunately for the Giants, Lincecum didn’t throw his bullpen session as had been planned Tuesday, so he expects to make his next start Friday as scheduled against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The seventh Phillies pitcher, Jeff Manship (1-2), allowed four runs in two innings.

“It’s tough right now,” Howard said. “It’s just how it goes sometimes. It’s just not going our way this year.”

Posey finished with four hits, including two doubles, and he scored twice. Giants right fielder Hunter Pence went 3-for-8 with a home run.

Phillies right-hander Roberto Hernandez allowed three runs over 5 2/3 innings. He walked three and struck out one.

Right-hander Yusmeiro Petit, making a spot start for injured San Francisco starter Matt Cain, wasn’t sharp. The righty yielded five runs and seven hits in five innings while striking out five and walking two.

Phillies righty fireballer Ken Giles allowed a run in the seventh but worked out of a jam with two men on base by striking out left fielder Michael Morse and center fielder Gregor Blanco. The outing snapped his scoreless streak of 14 2/3 innings.

Philadelphia center fielder Ben Revere went 3-for-6, swiped two bags and scored twice.

“We had some opportunities, but couldn’t put the ball in play,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said.

The Phillies (43-57) fell to 6-7 in extra-inning games. The Giants (56-44) are 8-2 when playing extra innings, including 6-0 on the road.

NOTES: Giants 2B Joe Panik was replaced in the field by Ehire Adrianza in the bottom of the second inning. Panik sprained his right ankle while running out a ground ball in the first inning. He is considered day-to-day. ... Philadelphia placed OF John Mayberry Jr. on the 15-day disabled list with left wrist inflammation and called up OF/1B Darin Ruf from Triple-A. ... Giants OF Angel Pagan (back) took swings off a tee Monday, but there is still no timetable for his return. ... Phillies LHP Cliff Lee, who returned from the DL and took the loss Monday, felt fine Tuesday. “Some ordinary soreness in his legs, which is normal,” manager Ryne Sandberg said. Lee missed more than two months with a strained left elbow. ... The series resumes Wednesday night when Philadelphia RHP A.J. Burnett (6-9, 4.08 ERA) opposes San Francisco LHP Madison Bumgarner (11-7, 3.38 ERA).