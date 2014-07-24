Pence pushes Giants past Phillies

PHILADELPHIA -- Following eight scoreless innings and a 59-minute rain delay, the Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants seemed destined to play long into the night for a second game in a row.

Except Hunter Pence wasn’t going to let that happen.

Pence delivered a three-run double in the ninth after Madison Bumgarner shut out the Phillies over eight frames to lift the Giants to a 3-0 win Wednesday night over the Phillies.

The Giants’ right fielder blooped a double to right field with two outs after Phillies closer Jonathan Papelbon (2-2), who blew a save Tuesday, hit a batter and walked two others to load the bases.

“Pence is the guy you want up there,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. “He has the knack of putting the ball in the right place.”

Papelbon’s 2-2 slider just missed -- Philadelphia believed it was a strike three -- and Pence fouled another fastball off before hitting the game-winner.

“The 2-2 pitch was close,” Bochy said. “It was a good job by Hunter to lay off.”

Bumgarner (12-7) was spectacular, needing only 93 pitches to breeze through eight shutout innings in which he yielded just five hits, struck out six and walked none. He also went 1-for-3 at the plate to raise his average to .261.

“What a job he did,” Bochy said. “He saved our skin tonight. He gave us everything we needed and more.”

It took a little more effort for Philadelphia’s A.J. Burnett, but he was equally masterful. The 37-year-old held the Giants scoreless for eight innings while allowing just four hits, striking out six and walking four.

“Burnett was outstanding,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said. “He felt strong right to the end.”

Burnett threw a season-high 131 pitches -- his most since throwing 132 in a game for the Florida Marlins in 2002.

“I was gonna go as long as they let me,” Burnett said.

Santiago Casilla picked up his seventh save for the Giants (57-44), who have won the first three games of the series and six of seven.

The Phillies (43-58) have lost seven of eight and are a season-worst 15 games below .500.

Philadelphia squandered a prime opportunity in the eighth inning when catcher Carlos Ruiz and left fielder Domonic Brown opened with consecutive singles. After a sacrifice bunt, third baseman Andres Blanco struck out and pinch-hitter Grady Sizemore flied out.

“Man on third less than two outs -- it’s really been the problem we’ve had the last three games, stranding guys out there,” Sandberg said. “It came up big tonight.”

Right fielder Marlon Byrd’s RBI single in the ninth inning gave the Phillies their run. They were 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

Both clubs needed their starters to go deep into the game after the previous night’s 14-inning marathon. A total of 16 pitchers threw 507 pitches in a game that lasted nearly six hours, leaving several relievers on both sides unavailable.

Ruiz doubled off the left-center field wall in his first at-bat back after nearly one month on the disabled list with a concussion.

The game was delayed for 59 minutes with two outs in the top of the fourth inning because of a thunderstorm.

NOTES: Phillies C Carlos Ruiz (concussion) was activated from the 15-day disabled list before Wednesday night’s game. Ruiz played for the first time since June 26 and batted fifth. To make room on the roster, Philadelphia optioned C Cameron Rupp to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. ... Giants 1B Brandon Belt (concussion) left the ballpark almost immediately after arriving because he was not feeling well. “This thing is hanging on a little bit more than we thought,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “We do have some concern.” Belt was hit in the face with a throw during batting practice last Saturday. ... Philadelphia recalled RHP Phillippe Aumont before the game and designated RHP Jeff Manship for assignment. Manship took the loss in Tuesday’s 14-inning affair and owns a 6.65 ERA in 20 games for the Phils. ... 2B Dan Uggla started at second and batted second for San Francisco’s Triple-A affiliate Fresno on Wednesday. Uggla hit .162 with two homers this season for the Atlanta Braves before being released last Friday. ... In Thursday’s series finale, Giants RHP Tim Hudson (8-6, 2.78 ERA) squares off against Phils LHP Cole Hamels (4-5, 2.83). ... San Francisco has the best road record in the National League at 29-19. Philadelphia has the worst NL home mark at 19-32.