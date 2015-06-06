Posey homer helps Giants edge Phillies

PHILADELPHIA -- It took a return to one of Buster Posey’s favorite ballparks to shake the San Francisco Giants’ veteran catcher out of his slump.

Same for his team.

Posey hit a tie-breaking solo homer in the seventh inning as the Giants beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4 on Friday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

Third baseman Matt Duffy and right fielder Justin Maxwell also homered for the Giants, who have won their last four on the road.

“It’s always good to break a skid,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said, “and get that off your back.”

First baseman Ryan Howard and third baseman Maikel Franco homered for the Phillies, who have dropped nine of 11.

Franco’s solo shot off San Francisco starter Tim Lincecum in the sixth inning, his fifth of the year and third in four games, forged a 4-4 tie.

Posey put the Giants back in front with two outs in the seventh, however, launching a 2-0 fastball from reliever Luis Garcia (2-2) some 412 feet over the center-field fence.

It was the ninth of the season for Posey and part of a 2-for-4 night for the veteran catcher, who entered the game in a 4-for-28 slump.

“Really I haven’t felt like I’ve been that far off,” he said, “so it was definitely nice to get a couple hits tonight and contribute.”

It wasn’t that surprising, considering the stadium. Posey is batting .400 with three homers in 13 career games at Citizens Bank Park.

“It’s good for Buster,” Bochy said. “I know he’s been fighting himself a little bit at the plate. He’s been a little bit off. That’s good for him.”

Lincecum (6-3) went six innings and allowed four runs and five hits, while striking out four and walking two. He hung a change-up to Howard in the first inning, resulting in a two-run homer by the Philadelphia first baseman, and left a slider up in the strike zone to Franco in the sixth.

“Other than that, it wasn’t too bad,” Lincecum said. “Just tried to battle, do my best and give my team a chance to win. They, on the other hand, gave me a chance to win.”

San Francisco’s Hunter Strickland, Javier Lopez and Sergio Romo combined for two scoreless innings of relief. Santiago Casilla worked a perfect ninth for his 16th save.

The Phillies put two on with one out against Strickland in the seventh, and with center fielder Ben Revere running from first, right fielder Jeff Francoeur lifted a fly ball to short right. Maxwell caught it and threw home. Posey then fired to second base, and Revere was ruled out for not re-touching the bag after he rounded the base, then tried to retrace his steps as he sprinted back to first.

“Ben was stealing and overran the base and did not retouch it coming back,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said. “He went right over the top. I don’t know that he knew he has to do that.”

Revere claimed he did.

“I was trying to get my butt back to (first base),” he said. “I thought I put my foot on the bag, but it was a half-inch (off). That’s all it takes. In that situation, I tried to get back as quick as possible. It’s unfortunate.”

Phillies starter Jerome Williams pitched 4 1/3 innings, equaling his shortest outing of the season, and allowed four runs and nine hits, while striking out two. Winless over his last four starts, Williams didn’t walk a batter, though he did hit one.

The Phillies scored first, on Howard’s two-run homer in the first, his 11th of the season.

Duffy countered with a solo shot in the second, his fourth.

After Williams put the Phillies ahead 3-1 with an RBI double in the second, Maxwell tied it with a two-run homer in the fourth, a 433-foot blast off the facing of the upper deck in left field.

“When something like that happens, it kind of snaps you back in with the focus in the game,” Lincecum said.

He made Maxwell well aware of that.

“He didn’t tell me personally,” Maxwell said. “He just kept giving me hugs.”

Shortstop Brandon Crawford gave the Giants a 4-3 lead when he grounded a run-scoring single up the middle in the fifth.

NOTES: The Phillies selected the contract of RHP Dustin McGowan from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, after optioning LHP Jake Diekman to Lehigh Valley following Thursday’s loss to Cincinnati. ... Phillies C Carlos Ruiz said before the game that he was forced to tag Reds RHP Anthony DeSclafani on a would-be force play at home plate Thursday -- a play on which Ruiz was called, after replay, for blocking the plate, giving Cincinnati a run -- because he was unable to find the plate with his foot. He also said he understands the spirit of the rule, which was enacted after Giants C Buster Posey was injured in a collision at the plate in 2011. “I don’t want to get hurt,” Ruiz said, “and I don’t want anybody to get hurt, but it changed the whole game. That’s why I‘m not happy with that.” ... Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said that while the letter of the law was upheld, there could have been a little discretion used on the part of the umpires. And if Ruiz would have touched the plate, Sandberg added, “That would have superseded everything.”