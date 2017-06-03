Blach, Giants breeze past reeling Phillies

PHILADELPHIA -- The last two times Ty Blach tried to go longer than seven innings, the San Francisco Giants rookie hit something of a wall.

Against the Chicago Cubs on May 22, he gave up three runs in the eighth inning after shutting them out the first seven innings. After doing the same against Atlanta on May 27, he gave up two runs in the eighth before being removed.

Going up against a struggling Philadelphia Phillies lineup, Blach finally finished the job.

Behind a complete-game shutout from the left-hander, the Giants took advantage of a Phillies staff that couldn't throw strikes, chasing starter Jerad Eickhoff by the third inning and running away to a 10-0 win on Friday night at Citizens Bank Park.

"It's one of those things that as a kid, growing up, you always dream of being able to throw a complete game in the big leagues," Blach said. "My last couple have gotten into the eighth and I felt like, hey, I can do this."

Center fielder Denard Span went 5-for-6 with three runs scored and had an RBI to lead a Giants attack that collected 15 hits, tying a season high set in the second game of the season.

That came after a three-game series against the Washington Nationals where they scored just four runs. San Francisco's offense came to Philly averaging a MLB-worst 3.3 runs per game.

"I can't tell you when we've had a game like this," Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. "It's been a while."

The Phillies (17-35) walked a season-high 10 batters, allowing San Francisco to set its season high in runs scored. Four of those runs were unearned, thanks to two errors.

"I'm at a loss for words," Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said. "Bad way to start the month. Three guys had two hits, we got shut out, not a pleasant night."

Blach (4-2) had no such issues of his own on the mound, making it through at least seven innings for the fifth consecutive start. The 26-year-old left-hander threw a complete game for the first time in his career, allowing seven hits and striking out four on 112 pitches to finish the shutout.

He's the first San Francisco rookie starter to win four consecutive starts since Madison Bumgarner accomplished the feat from July 6 to July 24, 2010.

"This kid has stepped in and really has done a nice job, terrific job," Bochy said. "He's commanding the ball so well, inducing ground balls when he needs them ... he had the curveball, changeup and (was) hitting his spots with it."

Blach, who hadn't drawn a base on balls in 20 career plate appearances, walked his first three times up; six other Giants were also awarded at least one base on balls. He's just the second pitcher in the last 33 years to draw three walks, after Colorado's Aaron Cook did so on Oct. 1, 2009.

Blach then struck out in his next three at-bats.

"I don't know if I'm the first guy to ever have a double hat trick," he said with a laugh.

The Giants (23-33) plated two runs in each of the first two innings to get out to an early advantage against Eickhoff, who came into the season's third month still looking for his first victory of the year.

Instead, Eickhoff (0-6) was pulled with two outs in the third inning after loading the bases on two walks and a Span double. He threw just 37 of his 72 pitches for strikes, walking five and giving up six hits and five runs (four earned).

The Phillies' bullpen didn't fare much better.

Joely Rodriguez, hurt by an error of his own doing, gave up four runs in the sixth inning as the Giants expanded their lead to nine runs. Edubray Ramos allowed one more in the ninth to cap the scoring.

The loss was the fifth in a row and 15th in the last 18 games for the Phillies, who have the worst record in Major League Baseball. It was the first time they were shut out since May 21, though they've averaged only two runs per game since.

"My challenge is to stay positive. I've got to stay positive with these guys," Mackanin said. "I've said this before, but we've played 50-some games, there's a lot of season left, and stranger things have happened."

NOTES: This was the opener of a seven-game road trip for San Francisco, which next travels to Milwaukee for a four-game series. The Phillies are only home for these three games before heading out for a nine-game trip to Atlanta, St. Louis and Boston. ... The Phillies announced that RHP Vince Velasquez (2-5, 5.58 ERA), put on the DL two days ago with a right elbow injury, has a Grade 1 strain of his flexor pronator. He won't throw for three weeks, and the team is hoping to have him back around the All-Star break. ... Saturday's matchup pits Giants RHP Johnny Cueto (5-4, 4.37 ERA) against Phillies RHP Ben Lively (0-0).