Preview: Giants at Pirates

The San Francisco Giants rode their pitching staff to a five-game winning streak but needed to win a slugfest to extend it to six games. They won’t be picky about how they get it done if they can beat the host Pittsburgh Pirates again Tuesday. San Francisco has won 10 of its last 11 after an 11-10 victory in 13 innings in the series opener.

The teams combined for 36 hits in the first meeting - a change of pace for the Giants, who allowed a total of five runs in the first five games of their streak. San Francisco went 8-for-18 with runners in scoring position Monday after going 0-for-13 in those situations in a three-game sweep at Atlanta over the weekend. The Pirates hope they have some offense left over to support right-hander Charlie Morton, as they’ve scored a total of seven runs in his last four starts - all losses.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), ROOT Sports (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Tim Hudson (4-1, 2.17 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Charlie Morton (0-4, 4.21)

Hudson’s first season with the Giants is off to a roaring start, as he has gone at least seven innings in each of his six starts and allowed two earned runs or fewer in five of them. He was one out away from a complete game last time out, holding San Diego to two runs on five hits for his fourth win. The veteran is 6-6 with a 3.40 ERA in 13 starts against Pittsburgh.

Morton is winless in 11 outings dating to Sept. 2 and he has lost his last four starts. He has recorded quality starts in three of his six outings this season but has been hurt by unearned runs and a lack of run support. Tough luck has followed Morton against the Giants - he is 3-4 against them despite a 2.86 ERA in nine meetings.

WALK-OFFS

1. San Francisco had homered in 11 straight games before failing to go deep Monday. The Giants have 21 homers over their last 12 games.

2. Giants CF Angel Pagan is 9-for-12 against Morton with a double and two triples.

3. Pirates 3B Pedro Alvarez, who homered Monday, is 4-for-10 with a home run against Hudson. He is the only Pittsburgh player who has taken the right-hander deep.

PREDICTION: Giants 5, Pirates 2