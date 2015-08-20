Preview: Giants at Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates own the second-best record in the National League but still face an uphill climb in their division race as they prepare to host the San Francisco Giants on Thursday in the opener of a four-game series. Pittsburgh took two of three from Arizona to improve to 41-19 at home, but they remain five games back of first-place St. Louis in the NL Central.

The Pirates were hoping to get some help from San Francisco, which arrives in Pittsburgh after dropping two of three games to the Cardinals. The Giants are in the midst of a grueling stretch that features 13 straight games against Central contenders followed by a three-game set at NL West-leading Los Angeles. Shortstop Brandon Crawford extended his hitting streak to 13 games for San Francisco, which trails the Dodgers by two games. The Pirates lost a wild-card playoff game at home to the Giants last year but swept a three-game series at San Francisco in June.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Jake Peavy (3-5, 4.18 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Charlie Morton (7-4, 4.36)

After going winless over three starts despite allowing a total of three runs, Peavy managed to earn the victory against Washington last time out after permitting five runs over 5 2/3 innings. Peavy was reached for nine hits by the Nationals after surrendering a total of 18 over his previous four turns. Peavy has won all three of his career starts at PNC Park, but he hasn’t pitched there since 2008.

Morton did not factor in the decision at the New York Mets last time out, giving up a pair of seventh-inning homers to spoil an otherwise strong effort in which he struck out nine and gave up three runs over 6 1/3 innings. He lasted five innings in his previous turn but received another no-decision despite giving up five runs on 10 hits. Morton is 3-4 with a 2.84 ERA in 11 career starts versus the Giants.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Pirates are 16-3 against NL West opponents this season.

2. The Giants will place RF Hunter Pence (oblique) on the 15-day disabled list Thursday and activate OF Nori Aoki.

3. Pirates LF Starling Marte, a .333 career hitter against San Francisco, is 7-for-20 during his current four-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Pirates 5, Giants 3