Preview: Giants at Pirates

Gerrit Cole appeared to be the clear front-runner for the National League Cy Young Award after notching his 14th victory on July 26, but he has not won since August rolled around. Cole attempts to halt a four-start drought and earn his first victory this month when he leads the host Pittsburgh Pirates into a matchup with the San Francisco Giants on Saturday.
Cole has the right opponent to reverse his latest struggles - he has won all three career starts against San Francisco while posting an ERA of 2.11. However, Cole has struggled against new Giants acquisition Marlon Byrd, who is 8-for-16 with two homers and five RBIs against him. Byrd made a splashy debut with San Francisco on Friday night, belting his 20th homer and coming within a triple of the cycle in the Giants’ 6-4 victory. Mike Leake, who has been battling a hamstring injury and has made only one start for San Francisco since he was acquired from Cincinnati, returns to the rotation and seeks to continue his success against Pittsburgh.
TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), ROOT (Pittsburgh)
PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Mike Leake (9-6, 3.52 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Gerrit Cole (14-7, 2.61)
Leake turned in a solid debut for the Giants following his acquisition from Cincinnati but was a hard-luck loser despite giving up two runs and eight hits over 6 1/3 innings. He won his final four starts with the Reds in spectacular fashion, surrendering a total of two runs and 15 hits over 30 innings. Leake has won both of his starts at PNC Park this season, raising his career record to 8-3 with a 3.07 ERA versus the Pirates.
Cole has lost his last two starts and permitted four runs in each, a disturbing trend for a pitcher who limited the opposition to three runs or fewer in 21 of his first 22 turns. Cole has surrendered 14 runs during the four-start drought but the Pirates have scored a total of six runs in his three losses. Cole, who is 8-3 with a 2.99 ERA in 12 starts at PNC Park, held the Giants to two unearned runs over seven innings on June 1.
1. Byrd became the first player to homer at PNC Park for five different teams (Pirates, Cubs, Giants, Phillies and Reds).
2. Friday’s loss dropped Pittsburgh to 18-4 against NL West Division opponents.
3. The Giants sent 11-game winner Chris Heston to Triple-A Sacramento on Friday to give him some rest for the stretch run.
