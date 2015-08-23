Preview: Giants at Pirates

Starling Marte has played a big part during another hot streak for the National League wild card-leading Pittsburgh Pirates, highlighting a standout week with a walk-off homer on Saturday. The 26-year-old outfielder looks to extend his hitting streak to eight games as the Pirates go after their sixth victory in seven tries this season against the visiting San Francisco Giants on Sunday night.

Marte is 12-for-32 with two blasts and eight runs scored during his hitting streak and Jung Ho Kang continues to be a thorn in the Giants’ side as he belted two homers in Saturday’s 3-2 win. Pittsburgh is 8-2 in its last 10 contests overall and has won nine of the last 11 versus San Francisco, which is 2-4 on its seven-game road trip as it trails the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers by 1 1/2 games in the NL West. The Giants need more from former NL MVP Buster Posey, who has three hits in 25 at-bats over his last seven contests. Marlon Byrd provided a boost with a homer among three hits in his San Francisco debut but followed that up Saturday with three strikeouts in an 0-for-4 performance.

TV: 8:08 p.m. ET, ESPN

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Ryan Vogelsong (9-8, 3.93 ERA) vs. Pirates LH Francisco Liriano (8-6, 3.35)

Vogelsong tossed six scoreless innings to beat St. Louis on Tuesday for his second consecutive victory after topping Washington in the previous start. The 38-year-old North Carolina native gave up four runs (three earned) in six innings on June 1 to drop to 2-4 lifetime against the Pirates. Aramis Ramirez (9-for-27, two homers) and Neil Walker (8-for-19, five doubles) have given Vogelsong trouble.

Liriano is 4-0 in his last nine outings but has allowed a total of 12 runs over 16 innings in his past three starts. The 31-year-old Dominican has registered 154 strikeouts in 142 1/3 frames – including six in a victory over the Giants on June 3, when he gave up one run in seven innings. Posey is 5-for-11 versus Liriano, who is 3-1 with a 3.75 ERA in four career starts against San Francisco.

WALK-OFFS

1. San Francisco 3B Matt Duffy has hit safely in six straight games and 18 of his last 21 while batting .307 in August.

2. Ramirez, who was rested Saturday, has knocked in 10 runs in his last nine contests and 14 in 17 games this month.

3. The Giants are 5-11 in their last 16 road games while the Pirates have won 19 of 24 at home.

PREDICTION: Pirates 4, Giants 2