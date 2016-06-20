Preview: Giants at Pirates

The San Francisco Giants look to take advantage of a struggling opponent and extend their winning streak when they begin a four-game road series against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday. San Francisco has built a 6 1/2-game lead over Los Angeles in the National League West as it has won eight straight contests since dropping a 3-2 decision to the Dodgers at home June 10.

The Giants completed a three-game sweep at Tampa Bay with a 5-1 triumph Sunday — staging a four-run rally in the eighth inning that was ignited by an RBI single from Joe Panik, who has gone 13-for-38 (.342) with seven RBIs over his last nine contests. Pittsburgh returns home from a six-game road trip on which it lost the final five contests. The Pirates fell to 1-10 in their last 11 games overall with Sunday's 10-5 setback against the Chicago Cubs, which marked the fourth time they have yielded at least six runs during their current skid. Starling Marte returned to the starting lineup for the first time since taking a one-hopper off his face Wednesday and continued to swing a hot bat, recording a two-run triple among his three hits and improving to 13-for-27 (.481) over his last eight games.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants LH Madison Bumgarner (8-2, 1.91 ERA) vs. Pirates LH Jeff Locke (5-5, 5.92)

Bumgarner improved to 7-0 over his last 10 starts Tuesday as he limited Milwaukee to two runs and four hits in eight innings. The 26-year-old has allowed more than two earned runs only twice in 14 outings this season, with both occasions taking place during his first three turns. Pittsburgh is one of only four National League teams against which Bumgarner owns a losing record, as the native of North Carolina is 2-3 with a 3.45 ERA in five career outings versus the Pirates.

Locke has been brutal of late, surrendering 18 runs and 20 hits while working only 8 2/3 innings over his last two outings after winning four consecutive starts. The 28-year-old from New Hampshire is unbeaten in his last four turns at home, going 3-0 while lasting at least 6 1/3 frames in each contest. Locke has not fared well against San Francisco, as he is 0-1 while yielding 15 runs and 24 hits over 14 1/3 innings in three career starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Pirates have recorded 50 stolen bases this season, ranking second in the NL behind Milwaukee (63).

2. San Francisco 3B Matt Duffy played in his 188th consecutive game Sunday, the longest current streak in the major leagues.

3. Pittsburgh C Jacob Stallings went 0-for-4 in his major league debut Sunday after being recalled from Triple-A earlier in the day while INF Jason Rogers was optioned to Indianapolis.

PREDICTION: Giants 6, Pirates 2