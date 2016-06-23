Preview: Giants at Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates have lost 12 of their last 14 games and are coming off one of the more agonizing setbacks in the bunch. The Pirates will try to recover from some disappointment and earn a split in the four-game series when they host the San Francisco Giants in the finale on Thursday.

Pittsburgh built up a 6-1 lead after three innings on Wednesday but failed to score over the final six frames and watched as the Giants scratched their way to the lead and a 7-6 triumph. The six runs marked the most for the Pirates since an 8-7 win over the Los Angeles Angels on June 4 and one more than their total from the first two games of the series. The Giants are winners of 10 of their last 11 games and are piecing together the third base spot with Matt Duffy on the disabled list. Conor Gillaspie went 4-for-5 with a home run while starting in Duffy’s place on Tuesday and Ramiro Pena had a couple of hits and two RBIs out of the spot on Wednesday.

TV: 12:35 p.m. ET, MLB Network, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Albert Suarez (2-1, 3.69 ERA) vs. Pirates LH Jonathon Niese (6-4, 4.74)

Suarez is set to make his fourth career start and hopes to keep the ball in the ballpark after allowing three runs on three solo home runs in 4 2/3 innings at Tampa Bay on Saturday. The rookie from Venezuela did not allow a homer in any of his first 27 innings and has yet to surrender more than three runs in an appearance. Suarez is facing Pittsburgh for the first time and is 0-1 with a 5.52 ERA in three road games – two starts.

Niese is having his own difficulties keeping the ball in the field of play lately and was wacked for five home runs in 10 2/3 innings over his last two outings. The Ohio native lost both of those starts while yielding a total of 12 runs on 17 hits and five walks. Niese has been solid against San Francisco in his career, going 2-3 with a 2.51 ERA and just three home runs allowed in 57 1/3 total innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Giants CF Denard Span is 5-for-11 with three RBIs in the series.

2. Pirates LF Starling Marte (foot) was limited to pinch hitting on Wednesday and is day-to-day.

3. San Francisco closer Sergio Romo (flexor strain) made his third rehab appearance on Wednesday at Triple-A Sacramento and could return on the five-game homestand that begins Friday.

PREDICTION: Giants 7, Pirates 5